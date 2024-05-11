Top Stories: Apple Event With New iPads, Apple Pencil Pro, and More

Apple's "Let Loose" event this week went off largely as expected, headlined by new iPad Pro and iPad Air models.



The updated higher-end devices are complemented by some new accessories, while Apple also tidied up the lower-end of the lineup a bit, so read on below for all the details!



Everything Announced at the Apple Event

Apple held its first event of the year this week to announce several new devices and accessories, including new iPad Pro models with OLED displays and the M4 chip, new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models, the Apple Pencil Pro, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro.



The event ran for nearly 40 minutes, but we have shared a video recapping the key announcements in just eight minutes. Check out all of our event coverage to learn more about the new products.



Apple Announces New iPad Pro With M4 Chip, OLED Display, and More

The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models feature the M4 chip, OLED displays with increased brightness, a thinner design, a new Space Black finish, a front camera/Face ID system moved to the landscape edge of the devices, and more.



In the U.S., the 11-inch iPad Pro now starts at $999, while the 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,299. The devices are available to order now and launch on May 15.



Apple Announces New iPad Air Models: M2 Chip, First-Ever 13-Inch Model, and More

The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models feature the M2 chip, a front camera on the landscape edge of the devices, Wi-Fi 6E support, new color options, and a few other minor changes.



This is the first time that Apple has offered the iPad Air in two display sizes. In the U.S., the 11-inch model starts at $599, and the 13-inch model starts at $799. The devices are available to order now and launch on May 15.



Apple Pencil Pro Unveiled With New Squeeze Gesture, Haptic Feedback, Find My, and More

The rumored Apple Pencil Pro has arrived, and it includes several new features for the accessory.



You can squeeze the Apple Pencil Pro to bring up a tool palette, and a built-in gyroscope allows users to roll the Apple Pencil Pro's barrel for precise control of shaped pen and brush tools. You can also track the location of the Apple Pencil Pro in the Find My app if it is misplaced, and it supports haptic feedback for certain actions.



Apple Announces Redesigned Magic Keyboard for New iPad Pro Starting at $299

Key new features of the redesigned Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Pro include an aluminum palm rest, a larger trackpad, and a row of function keys with shortcuts for brightness, volume, and more.



The new Magic Keyboard is compatible with the new iPad Pro models with the M4 chip only. It is available in black and white, with U.S. pricing set at $299 for the 11-inch model and at $349 for the 13-inch model.



iPad 9 Discontinued, iPad 10 Now Starts at $349

While only the iPad Pro and iPad Air were updated this week, Apple did make some changes to the lower end of the iPad lineup.



First, Apple discontinued the ninth-generation iPad with a Lightning port. Second, Apple lowered the starting price of the tenth-generation iPad with a USB-C port to $349 in the U.S., compared to $449 previously.

There are no changes to the iPad mini.



