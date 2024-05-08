iPod Nano Makes Rare Appearance in Apple Ad for Thinner iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro has dethroned the iPod nano as Apple's thinnest device ever, and the company has promoted this feat in a nostalgic ad.



In a video shared on TikTok and other social media platforms, Apple highlights the new 13-inch iPad Pro measuring only 5.1mm thick, compared to 5.4mm for the iPod nano. The model shown is a seventh-generation iPod nano, which was released in 2012.

Apple discontinued the iPod nano in 2017, and this is the first time we have seen the device appear in an ad in quite some time.

Even the 11-inch iPad Pro is now thinner than the iPod nano, as Apple explains:

The new iPad Pro — the thinnest Apple product ever — features a stunningly thin and light design, taking portability to a whole new level. The 11-inch model is just 5.3 mm thin, and the 13-inch model is even thinner at a striking 5.1 mm, while both models are just as strong as the previous design. The 11-inch model weighs less than a pound, and the 13-inch model is nearly a quarter pound lighter than its predecessor — allowing pro users to extend their workflows in new ways and in more places.

The new iPad Pro models are available to order now and launch May 15.