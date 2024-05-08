iPod Nano Makes Rare Appearance in Apple Ad for Thinner iPad Pro

by

The new iPad Pro has dethroned the iPod nano as Apple's thinnest device ever, and the company has promoted this feat in a nostalgic ad.

iPod Nano vs iPod Pro Ad Feature 1
In a video shared on TikTok and other social media platforms, Apple highlights the new 13-inch iPad Pro measuring only 5.1mm thick, compared to 5.4mm for the iPod nano. The model shown is a seventh-generation iPod nano, which was released in 2012.


Apple discontinued the iPod nano in 2017, and this is the first time we have seen the device appear in an ad in quite some time.

Even the 11-inch iPad Pro is now thinner than the iPod nano, as Apple explains:

The new iPad Pro — the thinnest Apple product ever — features a stunningly thin and light design, taking portability to a whole new level. The 11-inch model is just 5.3 mm thin, and the 13-inch model is even thinner at a striking 5.1 mm, while both models are just as strong as the previous design. The 11-inch model weighs less than a pound, and the 13-inch model is nearly a quarter pound lighter than its predecessor — allowing pro users to extend their workflows in new ways and in more places.

The new iPad Pro models are available to order now and launch May 15.

Tag: Apple Ads

Top Rated Comments

hch720 Avatar
hch720
40 minutes ago at 08:21 am
iPadOS can do just as much as the iPod nano as well!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lift Bar Avatar
Lift Bar
38 minutes ago at 08:23 am
This is a much more joyful ad than that horrendous industrial press destroying musical instruments etc..
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
douscinco Avatar
douscinco
38 minutes ago at 08:23 am
The polishing cloth is thinner
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
simon3163 Avatar
simon3163
29 minutes ago at 08:32 am
I’d prefer 5mm thicker and a weeks battery life.

A think iPad isn’t a pull in for most.

#bend #betterbattery
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
truthsteve Avatar
truthsteve
34 minutes ago at 08:26 am
I'd buy an iPod classic if Apple made more.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nickf Avatar
nickf
26 minutes ago at 08:34 am

This is a much more joyful ad than that horrendous industrial press destroying musical instruments etc..
Yep. I was strangely bothered by that ad. What were Apple thinking?

As for the Nano - one of my favourite Apple devices. I miss iPods (especially the Shuffle). Sometimes a simple mp3 player is all you need.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

f 7ba5b5b668dd68b7179a599305cff6b117ef35d1

Apple Announces New iPad Pro With M4 Chip, OLED Display, and More

Tuesday May 7, 2024 7:15 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled redesigned iPad Pro models featuring the M4 chip, Ultra Retina XDR OLED displays, a nano-texture display option, and more. The new iPad Pro offers a considerably thinner design and slightly larger 11- and 13-inch display size options. The 11-inch model is 5.3mm thick and weighs less than a pound, while the 13-inch model is just 5.1mm thick and weighs a quarter pound less ...
Read Full Article533 comments
5

Apple Event Live Blog: New iPad Pro, iPad Air, and More

Tuesday May 7, 2024 6:33 am PDT by
Apple's "Let Loose" event kicks off today at the unusual time of 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and we're expecting to see an iPad-focused event with new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, updated Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We...
Read Full Article530 comments
iOS 17 All New Features Thumb

Apple Says iOS 17.5 Coming 'Soon' With These New Features for iPhones

Monday May 6, 2024 7:33 am PDT by
Apple today announced that iOS 17.5 will be released to the public "soon," following over a month of beta testing. While the software update is relatively minor, it does have a few new features and changes, as outlined in the list below. "The new Pride Radiance watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpapers will be available soon with watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5," said Apple, in its...
Read Full Article26 comments
f 157980180c661f30ff9611287c90241baf30faff

Apple Announces Redesigned Magic Keyboard for New iPad Pro Starting at $299

Tuesday May 7, 2024 7:39 am PDT by
Apple at its "Let Loose" event today announced a new Magic Keyboard for the latest iPad Pro models, with a thinner, lighter design. Apple says the Magic Keyboard has been redesigned to be thinner and lighter, while maintaing the same floating design. Two colors are available that match the new iPad Pro. New features include a function row with screen brightness controls, an aluminum...
Read Full Article256 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event

Tuesday May 7, 2024 1:06 pm PDT by
Apple today held the first event of 2024, debuting new iPad Air and iPad Pro models and accompanying accessories. While the event was faster than normal and took 40 minutes, we've condensed it down even further for those who want a quick overview of everything that was announced. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We've also got a full recap of all of the coverage...
Read Full Article144 comments
iPhone 15 Colors yellow

'iPhone 17 Slim' With Smaller Display Rumored to Launch Next Year

Monday May 6, 2024 9:14 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 series is still months away from launching, an early rumor about an all-new iPhone 17 model has now surfaced. In a research note with investment firm Haitong this week, analyst Jeff Pu said Apple is planning a so-called "iPhone 17 Slim" model that would replace the Plus model in the lineup. Pu said this model will feature around a 6.6-inch display, a slimmer design, an...
Read Full Article107 comments
5

Apple Event This Week Expected to Last 'About 35 Minutes'

Sunday May 5, 2024 3:13 pm PDT by
Apple will be holding its first event of the year this Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube. How long will the event be? In his newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the video will have a runtime of "around 35 minutes." Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, along with updated Apple Pencil...
Read Full Article131 comments