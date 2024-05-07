Hands-On With iPad Pro in Space Black: Apple's Thinnest Product Ever
There are two notable design changes for the new iPad Pro models introduced today: they are the thinnest Apple products ever released, and they are available in a new Space Black finish that debuted on the MacBook Pro last year.
Apple gave the media some hands-on time with the new iPad Pro models, and we have rounded up real-world photos and videos of the devices below.
The new 11-inch iPad Pro is just 5.3mm thick, and the 13-inch model is even thinner at 5.1mm.
There is also a new Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Pro models that features an aluminum palm rest and a larger trackpad. The keyboard is available in Black and White color options, which have Space Black and Silver palm rests, respectively.
Last, the new Apple Pencil Pro looks very similar to the second-generation Apple Pencil.
First Look at the New M4 iPad Pro! It's so freakin THIN! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/oIBpWSoaox — Brian Tong (@briantong) May 7, 2024
FIRST LOOK at the NEW M4 iPad Pro OLeD Display with Nano Texture and the NEW Magic Keyboard #AppleEvent #iPadPro pic.twitter.com/oNtkRQIc2R — Brian Tong (@briantong) May 7, 2024
Hard to overstate how thin and pretty these iPad Pros are. Feel like a movie prop. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/79o7isPkaP — Avi Greengart (@greengart) May 7, 2024
Hands-on with the new iPad Pro: yeah, it’s really thin https://t.co/HS51dsZ6Rd — The Verge (@verge) May 7, 2024
iPad Pro M4 hands-on: Absurdly thin and light, but the screen steals the show https://t.co/1QfwuzbUJm — Engadget (@engadget) May 7, 2024
Top Rated Comments
OLED ← many asked for this
As a result of OLED panels being thinner and lighter, Apple was able to make it thinner and lighter.
I’m sure this looks great in person, though.