Hands-On With iPad Pro in Space Black: Apple's Thinnest Product Ever

There are two notable design changes for the new iPad Pro models introduced today: they are the thinnest Apple products ever released, and they are available in a new Space Black finish that debuted on the MacBook Pro last year.



Apple gave the media some hands-on time with the new iPad Pro models, and we have rounded up real-world photos and videos of the devices below.

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is just 5.3mm thick, and the 13-inch model is even thinner at 5.1mm.

There is also a new Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Pro models that features an aluminum palm rest and a larger trackpad. The keyboard is available in Black and White color options, which have Space Black and Silver palm rests, respectively.

Last, the new Apple Pencil Pro looks very similar to the second-generation Apple Pencil.