Hands-On With iPad Pro in Space Black: Apple's Thinnest Product Ever

There are two notable design changes for the new iPad Pro models introduced today: they are the thinnest Apple products ever released, and they are available in a new Space Black finish that debuted on the MacBook Pro last year.

iPad Pro Space Black
Apple gave the media some hands-on time with the new iPad Pro models, and we have rounded up real-world photos and videos of the devices below.

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is just 5.3mm thick, and the 13-inch model is even thinner at 5.1mm.

There is also a new Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Pro models that features an aluminum palm rest and a larger trackpad. The keyboard is available in Black and White color options, which have Space Black and Silver palm rests, respectively.

Last, the new Apple Pencil Pro looks very similar to the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Top Rated Comments

mystery hill Avatar
mystery hill
46 minutes ago at 10:44 am
Apple Polishing Cloth is thinner.
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
raindogg Avatar
raindogg
49 minutes ago at 10:42 am
I think Apple's the only ones who cares how thin it is.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PaperMag Avatar
PaperMag
37 minutes ago at 10:54 am

Thinest product ever! < no one asked for this
Lighter ← many asked for this

OLED ← many asked for this

As a result of OLED panels being thinner and lighter, Apple was able to make it thinner and lighter.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple2GS Avatar
Apple2GS
53 minutes ago at 10:38 am
Thinest product ever! < no one asked for this
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxFoxtail Avatar
xxFoxtail
48 minutes ago at 10:43 am

Thinest product ever! < no one asked for this
I think I would have preferred the previous design with extra battery life and compatibility with older accessories. Should have made the new iPad Air the thin one.

I’m sure this looks great in person, though.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GDF Avatar
GDF
36 minutes ago at 10:54 am

Thinest product ever! < no one asked for this
I did. I wanted thinner, lighter and brighter for the 13 Pro and sounds like Apple nailed it. Instant purchase for me and can’t wait to get it!
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
