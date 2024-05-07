Apple Store Taken Down Ahead of 'Let Loose' Event Today

Apple has taken down its online store ahead of its "Let Loose" event at 7 a.m. Pacific Time today. This is a common marketing tactic for the company.



During the event, Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro models with the M4 chip, a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air and an updated 10.9-inch iPad Air, an Apple Pencil Pro with haptic feedback, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPads. It is also possible that Apple will announce international availability for the Vision Pro headset.

The event is being held online, with no in-person component at Apple Park, but there are media gatherings happening in cities such as New York and London. A live stream will be available on Apple's website, on YouTube, and in the Apple TV app.

Stay tuned for complete coverage of Apple's announcements.