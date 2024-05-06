Five New Games Coming Soon to Apple Arcade
Apple today highlighted five new games coming to Apple Arcade over the next month.
The new titles include:
- Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse: Adventure card battler in the popular Rayman series from Ubisoft.
- Return to Monkey Island+: A modern take on the classic point-and-click adventure.
- Tomb of the Mask+: Tomb-raiding platformer game with an eye-catching retro style.
- Fabulous - Wedding Disaster+: Wedding-themed time management game.
- Where Cards Fall: Spatial puzzle game for Apple Vision Pro.
Throughout May, there will also be updates to current Apple Arcade games like Hello Kitty Island Adventure, WHAT THE CAR?, and Ridiculous Fishing EX, with further updates to come in June.
Accessible through the App Store, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro, all free of ads and in-app purchases. The service received its first price increase last year, with U.S. pricing rising from $4.99 to $6.99 per month.