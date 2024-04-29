Gurman: No Apple Vision Pro 2 Launch Planned Before End of 2026
Apple does not plan to launch a second-generation version of its Vision Pro headset until the end of 2026, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.
Writing in the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said Apple's latest Vision Pro roadmap "doesn't currently call for a second-generation model until the end of 2026." In February 2024, he said that the device was "at least 18 months away."
According to Gurman's sources, Apple is still trying to figure out a way to bring a cheaper version to market before then, although the company remains "flummoxed" by how exactly to bring down the cost.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in February said he believes new Vision Pro models with significant changes to the specification may not enter mass production until 2027.
At the time, Kuo said he did expect a modified Vision Pro to enter mass production in late 2025 to early 2026, with Apple focused on improving costs and production. However, this leads him to believe that the "user experience will not differ from the current model." Indeed, it is even possible that these changes will not be announced to the public, beyond a potential price cut.
Apple is expected to release the Vision Pro in additional countries before WWDC in June, with reports that the device could be coming to China as soon as next month.
Top Rated Comments
- drop metaverse
- concentrate on AI