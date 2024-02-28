Kuo: Apple Vision Pro on Track to Launch in More Countries Before WWDC in June

by

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today reiterated his belief that the Apple Vision Pro will launch in additional countries before Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June. The headset first launched in the U.S. earlier this month.

Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Blue Magenta
Apple will likely expand the Vision Pro to more English-speaking countries, such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the U.K., but it has also been localizing visionOS in preparation to launch the headset in countries like France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Kuo said demand for the Vision Pro in the U.S. has "slowed down significantly" since the headset launched there on February 2. He estimated that U.S. shipments of the headset will total 200,000 to 250,000 units this year, which he said is better than Apple's original estimate of 150,000 to 200,000 units, but it is still a "niche market."

In recent weeks, there was a lot of discussion about Vision Pro returns on social media. However, based on his inspection of the "repair/refurbishment production line" for the headset, Kuo estimated that the current return rate is "less than 1%."

All in all, Kuo said the Vision Pro launch in the U.S. played out mostly in line with his expectations, beyond a "higher-than-expected number of early adopters."

paulovsouza Avatar
paulovsouza
33 minutes ago at 07:13 am
This is a really cool device, that’s going to help us move into what I want the future to be like, I just don’t understand the negativity. People did down play the first iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and look where we’re at now and how many of those category it helped advance.
deaglecat Avatar
deaglecat
46 minutes ago at 07:00 am
I would be interested in the International pricing. Normally UK and EU prices are a bit higher (though often include sales tax).

International launch would confirm that Apple is still on track with this and that the initial reaction has been within expectations.
icemantx Avatar
icemantx
33 minutes ago at 07:13 am
With the cost in the US being $3499 USD, what will the price be internationally? Based on other Apple device pricing, Vision Pro is going to be an even more expensive purchase outside the US which will certainly limit sales.
lartola Avatar
lartola
28 minutes ago at 07:18 am

Well Vision Pro hype cooled down here in the states. It doesn’t take a genius that a $4k product will have a harder time to gain traction overseas.

It’s a no brainer once Apple gets the price down to under $1k it will move.

Until then it will be a niche product like the AirPods max.
Down to under 1k? that’s insane. Apple won’t do that. Not ever. They’ll die before they do that. They didn’t get the price to drop for previous products such as iphone, ipad or apple watch. Why would they ever do it for the vision pro?
jayducharme Avatar
jayducharme
15 minutes ago at 07:31 am
$850 million in sales isn't too bad for a "niche" product.
DelayedGratificationGene Avatar
DelayedGratificationGene
10 minutes ago at 07:35 am

$850 million in sales isn't too bad for a "niche" product.
Right and that’s just with US only. There’s a big world out there waiting patiently.
