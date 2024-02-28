Kuo: Apple Vision Pro Unlikely to Receive Major Upgrades Until 2027

It may take several years for the Vision Pro headset to receive major hardware upgrades, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



"It is currently estimated that new models with significant changes to the Vision Pro specification may not be in mass production until 2027," Kuo said today.

Based on his latest supply chain checks, Kuo believes Apple has not started working on a second-generation Vision Pro, or a lower-priced version of the headset with reduced specs. However, research and development could be underway.

Kuo does expect a modified Vision Pro to enter mass production in late 2025 to early 2026, but he said Apple is focused on improving costs and production, leading him to believe that the "user experience will not differ from the current model." It is possible these changes might not even be announced to the public, beyond a potential price cut.

Kuo expects Apple to release the Vision Pro in additional countries before WWDC in June. The headset launched in the U.S. earlier this month.