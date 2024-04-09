When to Expect a New Apple TV to Launch

It has been nearly a year and a half since the current Apple TV was released, so the device is becoming due for a hardware upgrade. Below, we recap rumors about the next Apple TV, including potential features and launch timing.

The current model is the third-generation Apple TV 4K, announced in October 2022. Key new features compared to the previous model from 2021 include a faster A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a USB-C port on the Siri Remote, lower pricing, and more.

Launch Timing

In January 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that a new Apple TV would be released in the first half of 2024. If that timeframe remains accurate, a new Apple TV would be released by the end of June. If so, the device could be announced in a press release on Apple's website, or unveiled during the WWDC keynote on June 10.

Gurman has not commented on the next Apple TV in recent months, and his report was published nearly 15 months ago, so it is unclear if the device remains on track to launch in the first half of 2024 or if Apple's plans have changed.

Announcement dates for recent Apple TV models:

  • Third-generation Apple TV 4K: October 2022
  • Second-generation Apple TV 4K: April 2021
  • First-generation Apple TV 4K: September 2017
  • Apple TV HD: September 2015

Rumors

Faster Chip

The next Apple TV will be equipped with a faster processor compared to the current model, according to Gurman's report last year. It's unclear which chip will power the device, but possibilities include the A16 Bionic chip that debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro models or the A17 Pro chip that debuted in the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Lower Price

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the next Apple TV to be "more affordable" than the current model. He said a "sub-$100 price" would be the "sweet spot" for the Apple TV, but exact pricing for the next model remains to be seen.

Both the second-generation (2010) and third-generation (2012) versions of the Apple TV were priced at $99 in the U.S. at launch, and Apple eventually lowered the price of the third-generation model to $69, so there is precedent for a sub-$100 Apple TV that would better compete with low-priced streaming devices sold by Google, Amazon, and Roku.

In the U.S., the current Apple TV starts at $129 with 64GB of storage, and a 128GB model with an added Ethernet port is available for $149.

Similar Design

The new Apple TV will have the same external design as the current model, Gurman said.

Apple said the A15 Bionic chip's increased power efficiency allowed for the fan to be removed in the current Apple TV, resulting in the device having a more compact design that is around 12% thinner and around 50% lighter than the previous model.

Apple TV With Camera

A future Apple TV could have a built-in camera for FaceTime and other video calling apps, Gurman said in his Power On newsletter a few days ago.

tvOS 17 added a FaceTime app to the Apple TV, allowing for users to have video calls by using the rear camera on a connected iPhone or iPad. If the Apple TV gained a built-in camera, users would no longer need to rely on an external device.

It is unclear if a camera would be added to the next Apple TV or a later model.

abatabia
abatabia
26 minutes ago at 08:35 am
As with most of apples hardware lately, the software is what needs updating. The Apple TV is also in the camp. The hardware is just fine, but the bugs across the board of all their devices is what really needs work.
Unggoy Murderer
Unggoy Murderer
24 minutes ago at 08:37 am
I really love my Apple TV. If I didn't use my MacBook for work, it would easily be my most used Apple device.

ARC (Audio Return Channel) support added in the fourth-generation took it to another level for me. PS5 audio through the HomePods is top-notch.
jwolf6589
jwolf6589
19 minutes ago at 08:42 am

As with most of apples hardware lately, the software is what needs updating. The Apple TV is also in the camp. The hardware is just fine, but the bugs across the board of all their devices is what really needs work.
TVOS is way way way better than my first AppleTV. WatchOS is way better these days as well.
suchnerve
suchnerve
12 minutes ago at 08:48 am
AV1 hardware decoder sorely needed
Squuiid
Squuiid
24 minutes ago at 08:37 am
"Apple said the A15 Bionic chip's increased power efficiency allowed for the fan to be removed in the current Apple TV, resulting in the device having a more compact design ('https://www.macrumors.com/2022/10/18/new-apple-tv-4k-fanless-design-thinner-lighter/') that is around 12% thinner and around 50% lighter than the previous model."

Yeah, and it now consistently throttles due to excess heat. Hoping the new one will be better in this area.
Tyler.Schmaltz
Tyler.Schmaltz
15 minutes ago at 08:45 am
If it has AV1 support sign me up. Switching all my apple products to ones that support AV1 decode so i can switch my plex to AV1 for the file size savings.
