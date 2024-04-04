Google to Launch Android Find My Network After Apple Adds Third-Party Tracker Alerts to iPhone

by

Google today began letting Android customers know that it will soon launch a promised Android-based Find My Device network, reports 9to5Google. Google announced the upcoming ‌Find My‌ feature last year, but it has not yet debuted because Apple and Google were working to develop a cross-platform solution for unwanted tracking alerts.

AirTag and iPhone Notification Feature
Code in iOS 17.5 suggests that Apple is adding support for discovering nearby third-party item trackers and alerting iPhone owners when one has been located. "You can disable this item and stop it from sharing its location with the owner. To do this, follow the instructions provided on a website by the manufacturer of this item," reads some of the code.

With Apple likely planning to add alerts for third-party trackers in iOS 17.5, Google is clear to launch its new ‌Find My‌ Device network, which will allow Android smartphones to be used to locate lost phones, Bluetooth trackers, headphones, and other accessories.

Apple and Google first announced plans for an industry tracker specification in May 2023, with the aim of putting an end to the misuse of Bluetooth item trackers for tracking individuals. Both companies have been working to implement AirTag-style tracking alerts so people will know when a tracker of any kind is nearby.

After Apple launched the ‌Find My‌ network alongside AirTags, there were countless news stories and reports of criminals using AirTags for stalking purposes, leading Apple to make several changes to unwanted tracker alerts. iPhones were initially able to identify nearby AirTags and alert customers if they were being used for stalking purposes, but Android devices could not. Apple remedied this with a Tracker Detect app for Android, but the partnership with Google will allow for a more permanent and reliable solution that will work regardless of device.

Google says that the ‌Find My‌ Device network will let Android users find their devices even when offline, and it will work with compatible Fast Pair accessories as well as Android-based electronics. Google plans to launch the network early next week.

