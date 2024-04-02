iPhone SE 4 Case Corroborates iPhone 14-Like Design Rumors

Cases purportedly designed for the fourth-generation iPhone SE have emerged online, further corroborating rumors that the device will feature a complete redesign to bring it in line with 2022's iPhone 14.



Screenshots of a video shared on X by the leaker known as "Majin Bu" validate reports that the fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ will feature an iPhone 14-like all-screen design with a notch housing a TrueDepth camera array for Face ID, but with a single rear camera module like the current model. The images show a soft gel case around an aluminum mold engraved with the text "‌iPhone‌ SE4." The current ‌iPhone SE‌ has an ‌iPhone‌ 8-like design with large top and bottom bezels, and a Touch ID Home button.

Last year, MacRumors revealed that the next-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ would largely re-use the design of the ‌iPhone 14‌, including ‌Face ID‌ authentication and a 6.1-inch OLED display, but with a single rear camera, an Action button, and a USB-C port. The new ‌iPhone SE‌ is not expected to launch until 2025, but there have been an unusually large number of reports about its specific features and design elements in recent months.