iPhone SE 4 Design Revealed in CAD Renders

The rumored design of the fourth-generation iPhone SE was today corroborated in a series of CAD renders shared by Indian tech blog 91Mobiles.

iPhone SE 4 render
The images show a 6.1-inch, all-screen design display with a notch housing the TrueDepth camera array for Face ID, flat sides, and a USB-C port in place of Lightning. This design would be a substantial upgrade over the current ‌iPhone SE‌, which features curved edges, a 4.7-inch display, a Home Button with Touch ID, and large bezels.

iPhone SE 4 front render
The new ‌iPhone SE‌ is apparently 147mm tall, 71.5mm wide, and 7.7mm thick. This is almost identical to the size of the iPhone 14, which is 146.7mm tall, 71.5mm wide, and 7.8mm thick.

iPhone SE 4 rear render
Overall, the images corroborate MacRumors' reporting from last year, which revealed that the next-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ would largely re-use the design of the ‌iPhone 14‌, including ‌Face ID‌ authentication and a 6.1-inch OLED display, but with a single rear camera, an Action button, and a USB-C port. The device is expected to launch next year.

iPhone SE 4 USB C render
91Mobiles previously revealed accurate CAD renders of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, but its Apple Watch Series 7 designs were ultimately incorrect. The website recently shared renders purporting to depict the design of the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air.

This is the iPhone SE fans deserve.
Lost me at 6.1”
Shame. Was really hoping Apple would use some common sense and demote iPhone 13 Mini as SE.
Need an SE Mini please
What a dumb (alleged) upgrade. Should be the size of a so-called mini.
You can barely see the buttons on the side and there's no Action Button, but also no silent switch.
