iPhone SE 4 Design Revealed in CAD Renders

The rumored design of the fourth-generation iPhone SE was today corroborated in a series of CAD renders shared by Indian tech blog 91Mobiles.
The images show a 6.1-inch, all-screen design display with a notch housing the TrueDepth camera array for Face ID, flat sides, and a USB-C port in place of Lightning. This design would be a substantial upgrade over the current iPhone SE, which features curved edges, a 4.7-inch display, a Home Button with Touch ID, and large bezels.
The new iPhone SE is apparently 147mm tall, 71.5mm wide, and 7.7mm thick. This is almost identical to the size of the iPhone 14, which is 146.7mm tall, 71.5mm wide, and 7.8mm thick.
Overall, the images corroborate MacRumors' reporting from last year, which revealed that the next-generation iPhone SE would largely re-use the design of the iPhone 14, including Face ID authentication and a 6.1-inch OLED display, but with a single rear camera, an Action button, and a USB-C port. The device is expected to launch next year.
Apple will this month release iOS 17.4, its biggest iPhone software update of the year so far, featuring a number of features and changes that users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 10 new things that your iPhone will be able to do after you've installed the update, which is projected to arrive by March 7. When the day arrives, be sure to check Settings ➝...
Apple Maps has been providing navigational guidance to Apple users for almost 13 and a half years now, and much has changed about the app in that time. However, according to data from Canalys, the overwhelming majority of iPhones in the U.S. still have Google Maps downloaded as an alternative to Apple Maps, which comes preinstalled on all iPhones. We want to hear from MacRumors readers. Which do...
Apple TV+ today gained over 50 movies, adding to its back catalog of content for a limited time. The collection includes a large number of popular and classic titles. Subscribers can access the movies in a "Great Movies on Apple TV+" section in the Apple TV app. Some titles are also available in 3D. Movies in the collection include: 21 Jump Street 300 American Sniper Argo ...
Apple today introduced a new beta firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, both the USB-C and Lightning versions. The new firmware is version 6E188, up from the prior 6B34 firmware released in December. Apple does not often provide details or notes on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. Note that this software is limited to developers at the...
iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 are still over three months away from being unveiled, but we may already know which devices will be compatible with the updates. iOS 18 will be compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17, meaning that the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR from 2018 will remain supported for at least another year, according to information shared this week by a source with a...
The existing 15-inch MacBook Air arrived in June 2023, which is not that long ago in terms of Mac update cycles. However, Apple released the current 13-inch MacBook Air back in June 2022. It is now the oldest Mac in Apple's current crop, having not been updated in 600 days. But rumors suggest that is unlikely to be the case for much longer. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has...
