Apple today announced official dates for the 35th annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which is set to begin on Monday, June 10. In its announcements, Apple sometimes gives us minor hints on what to expect, and Greg Joswiak is making some not-so-subtle references to AI.



In a tweet, Joswiak said that the WWDC 2024 event is going to be "Absolutely Incredible," and he deliberately capitalized the first two letters of each word, AI.

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YIln5972ZD — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 26, 2024

There have been multiple rumors suggesting that AI will be a major focus in iOS 18 , macOS 15, and other operating system updates that are set to come out this year. Apple will add AI features to many of its built-in apps, and the company is in talk with Google and other companies about integrating an existing large language model (LLM) into ‌iOS 18‌.

Over the course of the last few months, Apple executives have confirmed Apple's work on AI, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in February that Apple plans to "break new ground" on generative AI in 2024. "We believe it will unlock transformative opportunities for our users," said Cook.

Cook in November confirmed that Apple was "investing quite a bit" in AI, and during Apple's most recent earnings call, he said that Apple was spending a "tremendous amount of time and effort" on AI, with details set to come out later in 2024.

‌WWDC 2024‌ is set to take place during the week of June 10, and it will begin with a keynote event that will see the unveiling of ‌iOS 18‌ and other operating system updates.