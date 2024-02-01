Apple Spending a 'Tremendous Amount of Time and Effort' on AI, Details Coming 'Later This Year'
During today's earnings call covering the first fiscal quarter of 2024, Apple CEO Tim Cook commented on Apple's work on artificial intelligence. He said that Apple is investing a "tremendous" amount of time and effort in AI, with details to come later this year.
"As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future. That includes artificial intelligence, where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort and we're excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year."
Rumors suggest that Apple's upcoming iOS 18 software release might be the "biggest" software update in the history of the device, with multiple AI features rumored.
Apple is said to be working on generative AI technology that will improve Siri, the Messages app, and more. AI could be integrated across the operating system, in apps like Apple Music, Pages, Xcode, and more.
Apple is planning to incorporate large language models into Siri to allow Siri to automate complex tasks, which will allow for deeper integration between Siri and the Shortcuts app.
