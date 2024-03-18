Next iPad Air Again Rumored to Feature Landscape Front Camera
The next-generation iPad Air will be equipped with a landscape front camera, according to the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro."
If this information is accurate, the front camera on the next iPad Air would be located in the bezel to the right of the screen when the device is held upright. As a result, the front camera would be positioned at the top of the iPad when the device is in landscape orientation, making it centered with the user's eyes during video calls. This change would be especially beneficial to those who use the iPad Air with a Magic Keyboard.
On the current iPad Air, the front camera is in the top bezel above the screen, resulting in it being off-center in landscape orientation.
The leaker does not expect the next iPad Air to have any other significant design changes. They also cast doubt on a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air, but that model has been widely rumored by multiple sources, so it would be surprising if it did not launch.
A landscape front camera had already been rumored for both the next iPad Pro and iPad Air, so it is becoming an increasingly likely design change. Apple already repositioned the front camera on the entry-level iPad 10 a few years ago, so it would make sense for the change to be expanded to the entire iPad lineup eventually.
"During Face ID setup, iPad needs to be in landscape with the camera at the top of the screen," read hidden code in iPadOS 17.4.
Apple is expected to unveil new iPads in late March or in April.
"ShrimpApplePro" has a mixed track record with Apple rumors over the past few years. The leaker accurately revealed details about devices like the iPhone 15 Pro and Apple Watch Series 9, but they were incorrect about the Apple Watch Ultra 2 being available in a Space Black finish and the iPad mini being updated in 2023.
Popular Stories
The iPhone is Apple's top-selling product, and it gets an update every year. In 2024, we're expecting the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, with an arguably more interesting feature set than we got with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Capture Button All four iPhone 16 models are set to get a whole new button, which will be...
Resale value trends suggest the iPhone SE 4 may not hold its value as well as Apple's flagship models, according to SellCell. According to the report, Apple's iPhone SE models have historically depreciated much more rapidly than the company's more premium offerings. The third-generation iPhone SE, which launched in March 2022, experienced a significant drop in resale value, losing 42.6%...
In just four U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports, businesses, and venues. Adoption of the feature has been slow since Apple first announced it in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available in Arizona,...
Apple suppliers will begin production of two new fourth-generation AirPods models in May, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this production timeframe, he expects the headphones to be released in September or October. Gurman expects both fourth-generation AirPods models to feature a new design with better fit, improved sound quality, and an updated charging case with a USB-C...
The iPad Air will be the next Apple tablet to adopt OLED display panel technology following its upcoming OLED iPad Pro models, according to an updated forecast from research firm Omdia (via The Elec). "In 2028, we expect the iPad Air to go OLED as well, with the iPad Air using single-stack and the iPad Pro using two-stack tandem OLEDs," said Omdia researcher Kang Min-soo, speaking on...
Walmart today announced that it has started selling the MacBook Air with the M1 chip in the U.S., with pricing set at a very reasonable $699. The laptop can be ordered now on Walmart.com, and it will be available soon at select Walmart stores. This is the first time that customers can purchase a Mac that is sold directly by Walmart, the company said in a press release. Some other retailers...
Apple registers many patents most of which never see the light of day as consumer products – officially, that is. One burgeoning knock-off merchant in China has apparently taken cues from an idea Apple had in 2021 for AirPods featuring a case with a built-in touchscreen display. Pictures and video shared on X (Twitter) by occasional leaker @lipilipsi show production units of counterfeit...
Top Rated Comments
(M1 would be glorious)