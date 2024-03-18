When Will Apple Announce WWDC 2024 Dates?

The 35th annual Worldwide Developers Conference isn't set to take place until June, but we are creeping closer to the general time when Apple tends to announce the dates for its developer event.

WWDC24 Header
Apple could make its first WWDC event date announcement in less than two weeks at the end of March or the beginning of April. Here are Apple's past WWDC announcement dates:

  • 2023 - Wednesday, March 29
  • 2022 - Tuesday, April 5
  • 2021 - Tuesday, March 30
  • 2020 - Friday, March 13
  • 2019 - Thursday, March 14
  • 2018 - Tuesday, March 13
  • 2017 - Thursday, February 16
  • 2016 - Monday, April 18
  • 2015 - Tuesday, April 14
  • 2014 - Thursday, April 3

Given these dates, we could see a WWDC announcement from Apple anytime from Tuesday, March 26 to Friday, March 29, though Apple might also hold the announcement until the next week, unveiling dates on Tuesday, April 2.

WWDC Date Possibilities

For the last several years, Apple held WWDC during the first week of June, and that's also the most likely target date this year.

June 3 to June 7 would make the most sense based on past WWDC events, though June 10 to June 14 is also possible. Past WWDC dates:

  • 2023 - June 5 to June 9
  • 2022 - June 6 to June 10
  • 2021 - June 7 to June 11
  • 2020 - June 22 to June 26
  • 2019 - June 3 to June 7
  • 2018 - June 4 to June 8
  • 2017 - June 5 to June 9
  • 2016 - June 12 to June 17
  • 2015 - June 8 to June 12
  • 2014 - June 2 to June 6

WWDC Software Announcements

Apple will unveil iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, HomePod Software 18, and visionOS 2 at WWDC this year, and the updates will be provided to developers directly after the keynote event.

Betas will be limited to developers for the first month or so, but if Apple follows tradition, the software will be made available through public betas in July 2024.

‌iOS 18‌ is the only update that we've heard much about, and Apple is said to be focusing heavily on artificial intelligence this year. There will be new AI additions across the OS, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes it could be one of the biggest updates we've seen to the iPhone in years. All of the rumors about what's coming in iOS 18 can be found in our roundup.

Possible Hardware Announcements at WWDC

There are no rumors yet that Apple will introduce new hardware, but we are waiting on refreshes for several Macs. Apple has yet to update the Mac Studio, Mac mini, or Mac Pro with M3 chips, so there is a possibility that some of these new Macs will see a debut at WWDC.

We have a dedicated WWDC 2024 roundup that will be updated on a regular basis as we learn more about what to expect from this year's developer event.

