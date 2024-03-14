Apple Buys DarwinAI Ahead of Major Generative AI Updates Coming in iOS 18

by

Apple acquired Canada-based company DarwinAI earlier this year to build out its AI team, reports Bloomberg. DarwinAI created AI technology for inspecting components during the manufacturing process, and it also had a focus on making smaller and more efficient AI systems.

hey siri banner apple
DarwinAI's website and social media accounts have been taken offline following Apple's purchase. Dozens of former DarwinAI companies have now joined Apple's artificial intelligence division. AI researcher Alexander Wong, who helped build DarwinAI, is now a director in Apple's AI group.

Apple confirmed the acquisition with the statement that it typically gives when questioned about purchases. "Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time" but does not discuss its purpose or plans.

In an effort to catch up with Microsoft, Google, and others in the AI market, Apple is working hard to build artificial intelligence features for its next-generation iOS 18 and macOS 15 operating systems.

If Apple wants to be able to rival Microsoft's Bing, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and other generative AI offerings, it will need to integrate generative AI into a range of products. Apple is testing large language models, and AI features are said to be coming to Siri, Shortcuts, Messages, Apple Music, and more.

Apple is aiming to have AI features run on-device for privacy reasons, and DarwinAI's efforts to make smaller AI systems could be of use to further that endeavor.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has promised that Apple will "break new ground" in generative AI in 2024. "We believe it will unlock transformative opportunities for our users," said Cook.

gsmornot
1 hour ago at 10:31 am
If Siri will answer me without suggesting a website I am all for it.
ELman
49 minutes ago at 10:42 am

Apple has bought over 30 AI companies in the last two years more than Microsoft and Google. Apple is not only the dark horse in the AI race, but it has all the ingredients to win in it.
Is this a response from Siri?
coffeemilktea
53 minutes ago at 10:37 am
For a single — and very confused — second, I really thought this had to do with Apple's Darwin UNIX ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darwin_(operating_system)'). ?

Anyways, the future of SiriGPT is so bright, we might need to wear shades. :cool:
kagharaht
59 minutes ago at 10:32 am
How about fixing HomePod Siri first then work on this stuff? The silly thing says "Sorry there is a problem with Apple Music" then in a second or so, it plays what I asked. :rolleyes:
gatorvet96
53 minutes ago at 10:38 am

How about fixing HomePod Siri first then work on this stuff? The silly thing says "Sorry there is a problem with Apple Music" then in a second or so, it plays what I asked. :rolleyes:
I love Apple but I agree, Siri is the worst. I have 2 Homepods and my wife and I are constantly saying "Siri is an Idiot". Considering it was introduced with iPhone 4S, it should be far better than everyone else's but is the worst. I am grateful to know she isn't spying on me though like Google and Alexa
Your Royal Highness
51 minutes ago at 10:40 am
Apple has bought over 30 AI companies in the last two years more than Microsoft and Google. Apple is not only the dark horse in the AI race, but it has all the ingredients to win in it.
