Epic Games Accuses Apple of Charging 'Unjustified Fees' for Required Non-App Store Purchase Link

by

Epic Games is once again after Apple, this time accusing the Cupertino company of violating a court ruling that requires Apple to allow developers to offer in-app links to direct customers to third-party purchase options on the web.

app store blue banner epic 1
Apple tweaked its U.S. App Store policies back in January, and developers are permitted to put one link in their apps that leads to a website where customers can make a purchase without using the in-app purchase system. Apple is still charging commission for these purchases, requiring developers to pay between 12 and 27 percent (three percent lower than the 15/30 standard fee).

‌Epic Games‌ is unhappy with the fee that Apple continues to charge, today telling the court that Apple has not complied with the order, and asking that Apple be held in contempt of court. ‌Epic Games‌ claims that the fees make the links "commercially unusable," thereby subverting the injunction.

Apple violates the Injunction in three ways. First, with respect to External Links, Apple has imposed new fees and enacted a slew of new rules that work together to make the links commercially unusable. This new fee and accompanying web of restrictions subverts the purpose of the Injunction, allowing Apple to continue extracting its excessive commissions and making it effectively impossible for a developer to inform users about, and direct users toward, an alternative platform for making a purchase.

Second, Apple continues to categorically prohibit any steering using "buttons" or "other calls to action". Specifically, Apple does not allow External Links that resemble a "button" in any way.

Third, Apple's Guideline 3.1.3 still prohibits certain apps, including all multiplatform services (i.e., apps that operate across multiple platforms and allow users to access the same content across these platforms, including popular games such as Minecraft), from "within the app, encourag[ing] users to use a purchasing method other than in-app purchase". This language expressly contravenes the Injunction by prohibiting any steering to alternative purchasing methods.

‌Epic Games‌ collected statements from other developers that have spoken out against Apple's App Store fees, including Paddle CEO Christian Owens and Down Dog CEO Benjamin Simon.

Apple was initially ordered to make the ‌App Store‌ changes in 2021 as part of its court battle with ‌Epic Games‌. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers, who oversaw the case, took issue with Apple's anti-steering rules. Apple was able to delay implementing the ‌App Store‌ changes for a few years while it appealed, but none of the courts decided to change the verdict. Apple ultimately took it to the Supreme Court, but the court declined to hear the case, so Apple had to comply immediately at the beginning of the year.

‌Epic Games‌ claims that the fee Apple charges for the link is "financially unattractive" for developers who want to choose another payment solution, and it "prevents any meaningful competition between payment solutions." The company wants the court to require Apple to bring its policies into compliance with the injunction.

Tags: Epic Games, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Rated Comments

threeseed Avatar
threeseed
34 minutes ago at 01:26 pm

I don't see why Apple should get a commission for in-app purchases when they're not handling the payment transaction. Epic is right again. You may not like them, but some company or other needed to make these arguments in court and I'm glad they're doing it.
a) Because Apple has a right to charge a fee for its SDKs. Same as Epic does with Unreal Engine.

b) Many companies over the years have brought up these arguments in court. They all fail because it's completely legal to charge a fee for people to use your products and services.

c) At no point is anyone forcing Epic to develop for iOS and at no point did anyone force them to sign the agreement between themselves and Apple.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gatorvet96 Avatar
gatorvet96
40 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
Does Epic allow developers for games on Epic's game store to advertise payment outside of their store?
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
40 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
I don't see why Apple should get a commission for in-app purchases when they're not handling the payment transaction. Epic is right again. You may not like them, but some company or other needed to make these arguments in court and I'm glad they're doing it.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
38 minutes ago at 01:23 pm
At this rate I'm surprised Epic games isn't demanding that Apple pay them for the "privilege" of Epic putting their games on Apples platform.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
m4mario Avatar
m4mario
31 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
Apple has never prevented any company from using non-proprietary technologies to develop and distribute apps on Apple devices.

HTML 5 is an open standard. Java script is available widely. Any company can develop a web app, and distribute it on any 3rd party App Store developed with a similar technology, without paying Apple a dime, or getting Apple’s approval.

What Apple asked for, is if they use Apple technologies, like XCode, iOS SDKs, etc, to pay a commission on digital goods sold. Which almost every big company running subscriptions has bypassed now. Netflix, YouTube or Spotify, do not pay Apple a commission because they are signing up outside the App. And all the banking & finance apps, car apps, bakery apps, shopping apps, etc. They don’t pay Apple anything as well (other than the extremely low $100 a year membership). As they are not selling digital goods.

All this nonsense about 3rd party App Stores and external payment mechanisms are not about giving any real choice to the end-user or companies.

They are just about using Apple’s technologies for free. They want to use Xcode, Apple SDKs and all the polish for their apps that comes with using it, Apple training, Apple engineers’ time, the recognition and reachability that comes from the Apple App Store, all the vetting & advertising that Apple does to achieve it, etc. But they want it for free.

And The EU just making up special rules to do it, is nothing but forced extortion of Apple’s proprietary technologies.

In the process, they don’t care if they break down the trust and no-nonsense experience users buy Apple products for. Or maybe they do want to break it down.

There is little the Apple user in EU (or outside) stands to gain from these, other than a loss in quality of the ecosystem they’ve paid all these years for, just as much as Apple has worked hard building it.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
STOCK411 Avatar
STOCK411
41 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
Epic Games complains why too much....
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Expected Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Monday March 11, 2024 7:51 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around six months away from launching, there are already many rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of March 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch...
Read Full Article
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 Expected to Depreciate Heavily

Tuesday March 12, 2024 9:04 am PDT by
Resale value trends suggest the iPhone SE 4 may not hold its value as well as Apple's flagship models, according to SellCell. According to the report, Apple's iPhone SE models have historically depreciated much more rapidly than the company's more premium offerings. The third-generation iPhone SE, which launched in March 2022, experienced a significant drop in resale value, losing 42.6%...
Read Full Article103 comments
iOS 17

Apple Preparing iOS 17.4.1 Update for iPhone

Monday March 11, 2024 6:05 am PDT by
Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 17.4.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.4.1 should be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. It is unclear when...
Read Full Article62 comments
M3 iPad Feature 3

2024 iPad Pro: Key Rumors to Be Aware of Ahead of Announcement

Monday March 11, 2024 6:00 pm PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPad Pro models are expected to be announced in a matter of weeks, so what can customers expect from the highly anticipated new machines? The 2022 iPad Pro was a minor update that added the M2 chip, Apple Pencil hover, and specification upgrades like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The iPad Pro as a whole has generally only seen relatively small updates in...
Read Full Article122 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Now Available With These 12 Changes for Your iPhone

Sunday March 10, 2024 12:29 pm PDT by
iOS 17.4 was released last week following over a month of beta testing, and the update includes many new features and changes for the iPhone. iOS 17.4 introduces major changes to the App Store, Safari, and Apple Pay in the EU, in response to the Digital Markets Act. Other new features include Apple Podcasts transcripts, an iMessage security upgrade, new emoji options, and more. Below, we...
Read Full Article
iPad Air 12

Gurman: New iPads to Launch Towards 'End of March' or April

Monday March 11, 2024 9:42 am PDT by
Apple plans to release new iPad Pro and iPad Air models "around the end of March or in April," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He also expects new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories for iPads to launch simultaneously. Apple is expected to release a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air In his Power On newsletter on Sunday, Gurman reiterated that Apple is preparing a special build of the...
Read Full Article128 comments
Apple EU iOS Changes

Apple Announces Ability to Download iPhone Apps From Websites in EU

Tuesday March 12, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple today announced three further changes for developers in the European Union, allowing them to distribute apps directly from webpages, choose how to design in-app promotions, and more. Apple last week enabled alternative app stores in the EU in iOS 17.4, allowing third-party app stores to offer a catalog of other developers' apps as well as the marketplace developer's own apps. As of...
Read Full Article421 comments