US Supreme Court Declines to Hear Apple vs. Epic Games Case

by

The United States Supreme Court today declined to hear separate requests from both Apple and Epic Games in their long-standing lawsuit against each other with regards to App Store rules.

app store blue banner epic 1
Apple made the request in September 2023, asking the Supreme Court to hear its appeal about the portion of its legal dispute that was ruled in Epic's favor. This was Apple's so-called "anti-steering" rule that bars developers of many iOS apps from directing users to methods of purchase available outside of the ‌App Store‌, circumventing Apple's revenue cut.

The Supreme Court also declined to hear a request from Epic Games to make a ruling on the case. The Supreme Court was the last stop for ‌Epic Games‌ after it lost an appeal earlier this year. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in April 2023 sided with the lower court and ruled that Apple's ‌App Store‌ rules do not violate antitrust law by not allowing for third-party marketplaces.

The dispute between Apple and Epic dates back to 2020 with Epic seeking to overturn Apple's ‌App Store‌ rules requiring content purchases within iOS apps to go through Apple, which takes a 15% to 30% cut of the revenue.

In multiple rounds of the dispute, Apple has won on every count with the exception of just one regarding Apple's "anti-steering" rule. In July 2023, a judge ruled that Apple did not have to make changes to its policies.

As a result of the Supreme Court's decision today, the previous rulings stand and Apple is able to continue to disallow third-party payment processing within apps, but will have to allow developers to inform users about other purchasing options outside of the ‌App Store‌.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Apple Lawsuits, Epic Games, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Rated Comments

spazzcat Avatar
spazzcat
30 minutes ago at 07:03 am

I think this was the right decision but I would've liked the SCOTUS to rule on it so the case can be settled.
It is settled now.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
37 minutes ago at 06:55 am

As a result of the Supreme Court's decision today, the previous rulings stand and Apple is able to continue to disallow third-party payment processing within apps
Great news! While anyone can get hacked I trust the Apple payment processor far more than some no-name discount outfit an indy dev might use to save $$. Epic, most likely, wouldn't cheap out but others will.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
phenste Avatar
phenste
19 minutes ago at 07:14 am

Yes! This along with the EU deadline looming, we are about to break away from Apple's greedy chains. Can't wait to put whatever apps I want on my iPhone. USB-C charging is great, btw... half the cables I used to have.
…you realize this means that Apple gets to continue doing everything they were in the U.S. before Epic began this battle, and Epic/other developers have gained absolutely nothing from this, right?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iSRS Avatar
iSRS
25 minutes ago at 07:07 am

I think this was the right decision but I would've liked the SCOTUS to rule on it so the case can be settled.

It is settled now.
Exactly as @spazzcat says. It’s settled now. The SCOTUS has declined to hear the case, meaning it accepts the lower court’s opinion as the law of the land. No further appeals unless there is new information that has come to light that would potentially change the outcome. Not just “I don’t like the decision”
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
16 minutes ago at 07:17 am

…you realize this means that Apple gets to continue doing everything they were in the U.S. before Epic began this battle, and Epic/other developers have gained absolutely nothing from this, right?
Reading is hard.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
28 minutes ago at 07:05 am
While not the full win consumers deserve (and that EU citizens are about to get), this is still a big win. All of my app subscriptions are processed outside the reach of Apple’s developer tax and it’ll be good for more people to be aware of that option.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
