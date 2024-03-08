iPhone 16 Pro CAD Renders Reveal Button Design Changes
The alleged design of the iPhone 16 Pro was today showcased in new CAD renders shared by 91Mobiles.
The drawings show a design that is similar to that of the iPhone 15 Pro, with a small number of changes relating to some of the buttons. The Action button is slightly longer, now resembling a similar length to one of the volume buttons, but with a slightly wider shape to distinguish it. The all-new "Capture" button is present on the left-hand side of the device where the mmWave antenna was located on previous models. While it is a similar length to the Side button, it is completely flush with the device.
91Mobiles previously revealed accurate CAD renders of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, but its Apple Watch Series 7 designs were ultimately incorrect. The website recently shared renders purporting to depict the design of the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air and the fourth-generation iPhone SE.
In January, MacRumors provided the first look at the design of the iPhone 16 Pro, including a Capture button that is flush with the side of the device, which was today broadly corroborated by 91Mobiles' CAD file. MacRumors subsequently obtained information suggesting that while Apple tested a longer Action button design, it has since scrapped the idea and the Action button is now expected to look virtually the same as on the iPhone 15 Pro.
The main change to the design of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to be larger displays, increasing from 6.1- to 6.3-inches and 6.7- to 6.9-inches, respectively. Following a significant redesign with the switch to a titanium frame and more rounded edges on the iPhone 15 Pro last year, little else is expected to change with the look of the new devices this year this year. The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to launch in the fall.
