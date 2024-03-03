Apple's Dan Riccio Reportedly Near Retirement After Vision Pro Launch

Apple's former hardware engineering chief Dan Riccio is "nearing retirement" after more than 25 years at the company, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



John Ternus succeeded Riccio as Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering in 2021. That year, Apple said Riccio would "transition to a new role focusing on a new project," which Gurman said was the Vision Pro headset.

There is no timeframe for Riccio's retirement, as Gurman said specific details related to his planned departure are still being worked out.