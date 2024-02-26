iOS 18's AI Features Could Revive iPhone Sales in China

by

iOS 18's rumored AI features could revive faltering iPhone sales in China, according to DigiTimes.

iOS 18 Mock Siri Feature Baubles
In a paywalled report, DigiTimes explains that despite the Chinese market pivoting toward high-end devices, ‌iPhone‌ sales have reportedly struggled since the start of 2024 in the region against rival brands offering generative AI features and foldable displays.

In December 2023, Apple reportedly saw a 13% decline in revenue in China, following months as the top smartphone brand in the country by shipments, and there have been further reports of even more severe declines of up to 40% in recent weeks. Chinese consumers apparently see Apple's diminutive selection of AI features as contradictory to its image as a pioneering brand.

‌DigiTimes‌ reiterated previous rumors suggesting that ‌iOS 18‌ will contain a number of new AI features, but cautioned that Apple needs to make significant progress in the AI space to meet consumer expectations and revive the company's popularity in China amid fierce competition from brands like Huawei, which are heavily investing in AI research and development.

On an earnings call earlier this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company was working on generative AI and would share details "later this year." Apple is expected to preview ‌iOS 18‌ at its annual developers conference WWDC in June, and the update should be released in September. Some new AI features could be exclusive to the iPhone 16 models later in the year, with the lineup rumored to get a "significantly" upgraded Neural Engine.

Tags: China, DigiTimes

Top Rated Comments

mikelets456 Avatar
mikelets456
45 minutes ago at 07:46 am

People in China know that iphones are boring slabs with poor OS and thus voting with their wallets.
I believe you're correct. The only reason I stick with Apple (iPhone) is their integration with Apple devices and other Apple users. However, they're extremely expensive for a bland product that needs updating. Their OS is preferred, however their hardware is lackluster, to say the least. A few years ago I would never consider going back to Android---now it crosses my mind from time to time. Android manufacturers are competing against each other and coming out with some really nice advances. However, Apple seems content in churning out the same bland looking devices year after year---but I do have to admit, they simply work and, as of now, that's my main priority.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scrapesleon Avatar
scrapesleon
44 minutes ago at 07:46 am
Wishful thinking u gon more than AI to drive sales
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

Six Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday February 22, 2024 4:20 am PST by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article97 comments
iPhone Notch

Apple Explored These Notch and Dynamic Island Designs for iPhones

Friday February 23, 2024 2:05 pm PST by
With the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022, Apple introduced the Dynamic Island, which can morph and expand to display system alerts, sports scores, and a variety of other information. The feature makes the space surrounding the front camera and Face ID sensors useful compared to the notch on older iPhone models. Apple explored a variety of ideas for the iPhone's notch area over the years before...
Read Full Article115 comments
General Apps Messages

iOS 17.4 to Add This 'Groundbreaking' New Messaging Feature

Friday February 23, 2024 5:05 am PST by
With iOS 17.4, set to arrive in March 2024, Apple is bringing a new cryptographic security feature to iMessage called PQ3. This "groundbreaking" and "state-of-the-art" protocol provides "extensive defenses against even highly sophisticated quantum attacks," according to Apple. Let's break down what that means. Apple's iMessage service already supports end-to-end encryption, but security...
Read Full Article
cracked glass vision pro

Handful of Apple Vision Pro Units Develop Identical Crack in Cover Glass

Friday February 23, 2024 4:46 am PST by
A small number of Apple Vision Pro owners have claimed that their headsets developed a hairline crack down the middle of the front cover glass, despite having never been dropped or mishandled. Photo of hairline crack in Vision Pro front glass (credit: Reddit user Inphenite) The first report was posted in the subreddit /r/VisionPro about 18 days ago, and several more have appeared in the last...
Read Full Article259 comments
New Macs iPads iOS 17 4

What to Expect at Potential Apple Event in March: iPads, Macs, and More

Friday February 23, 2024 8:35 am PST by
Apple often holds its first media event of the year in March, so the company could be just weeks away from announcing new products. Below, we have outlined what to expect from a potential Apple Event this March. Past Apple Events in March Apple has held five events in March since 2015:Monday, March 9, 2015 Monday, March 21, 2016 Tuesday, March 27, 2018 Monday, March 25, 2019 Tuesday,...
Read Full Article73 comments
iOS 17

When Will Apple Release iOS 17.4 for iPhones?

Friday February 23, 2024 11:56 am PST by
Apple has been beta testing iOS 17.4 for nearly a month now. Below, we explain when the update is likely to be released to all users. In its press release announcing major App Store changes in the EU, which were implemented in response to new regulations under the EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released at some point in March:Developers can learn about these...
Read Full Article44 comments
Next Generation CarPlay Porsche 1

Apple Launching Next-Generation CarPlay This Year With These New Features

Wednesday February 21, 2024 2:03 pm PST by
Apple recently updated its website to confirm that the first vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut "in 2024." This wording is shown on Apple's regional websites for the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and many other countries. The iOS 17.4 beta includes code-level references to eight new CarPlay apps:Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones...
Read Full Article