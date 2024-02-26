iOS 18's AI Features Could Revive iPhone Sales in China

iOS 18's rumored AI features could revive faltering iPhone sales in China, according to DigiTimes.



In a paywalled report, DigiTimes explains that despite the Chinese market pivoting toward high-end devices, ‌iPhone‌ sales have reportedly struggled since the start of 2024 in the region against rival brands offering generative AI features and foldable displays.

In December 2023, Apple reportedly saw a 13% decline in revenue in China, following months as the top smartphone brand in the country by shipments, and there have been further reports of even more severe declines of up to 40% in recent weeks. Chinese consumers apparently see Apple's diminutive selection of AI features as contradictory to its image as a pioneering brand.

‌DigiTimes‌ reiterated previous rumors suggesting that ‌iOS 18‌ will contain a number of new AI features, but cautioned that Apple needs to make significant progress in the AI space to meet consumer expectations and revive the company's popularity in China amid fierce competition from brands like Huawei, which are heavily investing in AI research and development.

On an earnings call earlier this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company was working on generative AI and would share details "later this year." Apple is expected to preview ‌iOS 18‌ at its annual developers conference WWDC in June, and the update should be released in September. Some new AI features could be exclusive to the iPhone 16 models later in the year, with the lineup rumored to get a "significantly" upgraded Neural Engine.