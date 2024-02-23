Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 14-Inch MacBook Pro With M3 Chip in Canada and Europe
Apple today added the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chip to its certified refurbished store in Canada and select European countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK, for the first time since the laptop debuted in October. Availability in the U.S. began earlier this month.
As usual for Apple's refurbished products, the refurbished 14-inch MacBook Pro models are discounted by approximately 15% compared to the equivalent brand new models. A variety of configurations and color options are available.
Apple says it puts refurbished Macs through a "thorough cleaning process and inspection" to ensure they are fully functional and in good condition, and they are covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage. The laptops are repackaged in a plain white box with all accessories and manuals.
In our view, Apple's refurbished Macs are virtually indistinguishable from brand new ones, providing a good opportunity for savings directly from Apple. However, larger discounts are often available from resellers like Amazon.
