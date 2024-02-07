Apple Now Selling Refurbished 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro
Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip, offering the machines at a discount for the first time since their October 2023 launch date.
Pricing on the refurbished 14-inch MacBook Pro models starts at $1,359, a $240 discount off of the original $1,599 starting price.
As of right now, Apple appears to be offering only MacBook Pro models with the standard M3 chip, with no M3 Pro or M3 Max machines available for purchase. Apple has several configurations listed with additional storage space.
Some of the entry-level models have already sold out, and availability will fluctuate as Apple restocks the refurbished store. Customers looking for a specific configuration should check back often.
All of Apple's refurbished Macs are close to identical to new products. They are subject to a refurbishment process that includes full functionality testing, with any defective modules replaced, as well as a thorough cleaning and inspection. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.
