Apple Now Selling Refurbished 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro

by

Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip, offering the machines at a discount for the first time since their October 2023 launch date.

macbook pro bb cyber
Pricing on the refurbished 14-inch MacBook Pro models starts at $1,359, a $240 discount off of the original $1,599 starting price.

As of right now, Apple appears to be offering only MacBook Pro models with the standard M3 chip, with no M3 Pro or M3 Max machines available for purchase. Apple has several configurations listed with additional storage space.

Some of the entry-level models have already sold out, and availability will fluctuate as Apple restocks the refurbished store. Customers looking for a specific configuration should check back often.

All of Apple's refurbished Macs are close to identical to new products. They are subject to a refurbishment process that includes full functionality testing, with any defective modules replaced, as well as a thorough cleaning and inspection. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.

Top Rated Comments

sinoka56 Avatar
sinoka56
30 minutes ago at 05:15 pm
"Pro" with still 8GB ram ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple$ Avatar
Apple$
12 minutes ago at 05:33 pm

and single external monitor...

Some of these feel like buyer's remorse or joke configurations. Who buys 8GB/1TB or 8GB/2TB ('https://www.apple.com/shop/product/G1AA0LL/A/Refurbished-14-inch-MacBook-Pro-Apple-M3-Chip-with-8‑Core-CPU-and-10‑Core-GPU-Silver')?
My mom got the 8GB/1TB M3 Pro 14" because that's what you get in 3rd party retailers in Canada like London Drugs. No opportunity to upgrade to 16 GB RAM in store, only on Apple.ca. She wanted more storage as she prefers to keep everything in one place. Her old 2015 MBP developed "spicy pillow" so she had to upgrade ASAP.
She says she has no complaints regarding performance of her 8 GB Mac.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

