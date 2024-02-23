11-Inch and 13-Inch OLED iPad Pro Displays Made by Different Suppliers

Apple is relying on different OLED display suppliers for the upcoming 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models, with Samsung exclusively producing 11-inch panels and LG making the 13-inch panels.



According to The Elec, Samsung has cemented its position as the sole supplier of the initial quantity of OLED displays for the 11-inch model, or the first batch to be mass produced for the launch of the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌.

LG was originally scheduled to also begin producing the 11-inch OLED panel, but as things stand the two panel companies are currently producing only one type of OLED display each. Initial production at both suppliers started last month.

Industry insiders suggest the division of labor is due to changes in Apple's demand outlook for OLED iPad Pro models, as well as the unstable production capacity and yield of the two suppliers, which are both still getting to grips with Apple's requirement for new panel technologies. Apple is rumored to be aiming for "unrivaled" image quality, as well as a design that cuts down on the thickness and weight of the ‌iPad‌ display.

According to the Korean-language report, the situation may change after production of the initial quantity, depending on fluctuations in production yield and possible adjustments to Apple's demand forecast for the new ‌OLED ‌iPad‌ Pro‌ models. Apple's shipments forecast for the year have reportedly decreased to 8 million units, down from the 10 million units that were projected for 2024 last year.

OLED displays are a first for the ‌‌iPad‌‌ lineup. Apple has been using OLED technology for the iPhone and the Apple Watch, but larger OLED screens are more expensive. Compared to LED or mini-LED, OLED brings deeper blacks and more vivid colors. The OLED ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ models could be much thinner than the current LED versions thanks to the new display technology. The larger 12.9-inch ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌, for example, could be more than 1mm thinner.

Along with new displays, the ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ models are expected to be powered by Apple's latest M3 chip, which debuted in new MacBook Pro models last year. The M3 is built on 3-nanometer technology, and should bring a notable graphics improvement over the M2 chip that is currently used in the ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌.

The new displays are expected to come to the ‌iPad Pro‌ models as soon as March 2024. For everything else that we are expecting for the ‌OLED ‌iPad‌ Pro‌ models, check out our dedicated guide.