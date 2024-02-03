Top Stories: Apple Vision Pro Launch, Next-Generation CarPlay Features, and More

Apple Vision Pro is here! Apple's "spatial computing" headset has officially launched, and we've got all the details on the ground-breaking new device for both early adopters and those just looking for more information as Apple takes in first step into what it believes is the future of computing.

While the Apple Vision Pro launch was the biggest news of the week, it certainly wasn't the only topic making waves as Apple is continuing work on iOS 17.4 with a host of changes to how the app ecosystem will work in the European Union, we received word that iOS 18 coming later this year could be a massive update, and more, so read on below for more!

Apple Vision Pro Launches: 'The Era of Spatial Computing Has Arrived'

After years of rumors, the Apple Vision Pro has finally launched, at least in the United States. In-store launches began at 8:00 a.m. Friday, with pre-order deliveries also happening the same day.

Apple has shared a wealth of information alongside the launch, and we've rounded up quite a bit including an extensive list of some of the 600 native apps available for visionOS at launch, details on how to let a guest try out your Vision Pro, tips for making the best possible virtual Persona, accessories you can use with your Vision Pro, and more.

Hands-On With the Apple Vision Pro: Unboxing, Initial Thoughts and More

We've picked up our own Vision Pro unit and put together a lengthy video outlining the unboxing, setup, and early impressions of the lead device in Apple's latest product category.

There are certainly some mind-blowing aspects to the aspect, but there are other areas where the experience isn't ideal, so be sure to check out our initial coverage and stay tuned for more in-depth reports as we spend additional time with it.

Apple Seeds First iOS 17.4 Public Beta With EU App Ecosystem Changes and More

Apple this week seeded the first public beta of iOS 17.4 with a long list of changes to the App Store, Safari, Wallet, and more in the EU. These changes are the result of Apple complying with new regulations set to be enforced next month under the Digital Markets Act.

iOS 17.4 will be released to all users in March, and the changes only apply to EU countries. We recently recapped all of the changes in one convenient list.

iOS 18 Potentially 'Biggest' Software Update in iPhone's History

iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history, according to info shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Gurman said he plans to share more details about specific iOS 18 features and changes that are planned in the future, but we already know about two new features that should be included in the update, including RCS support in the Messages app and ChatGPT-like generative AI functionality for Siri.

Next-Generation Apple CarPlay Will Feature These 8 New Apps

Apple recently updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024, but it did not provide a more specific timeframe, or indicate when availability will begin in other countries.

The first beta of iOS 17.4 references eight new CarPlay apps, including Auto Settings, Car Camera, Charge, Climate, Closures, Media, Tire Pressure, and Trips.

