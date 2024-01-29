If you have an Apple Vision Pro, you're undoubtedly going to get requests from friends and family members who want to give it a try. The headset is primarily designed for a single user because of the customized fit of the Light Seal, but Apple planned for demos with a built-in Guest Mode.

Apple WWCD23 Vision Pro EyeSight 230605
Apple warns that guests might not be able to get an optimal fit, but Apple recommends having the person test both the Solo Knit and Dual Loop Bands. Apple suggests that guests should have their own personalized Light Seal, but Light Seals are priced at $200, so that's quite a steep add-on cost.


Guests can try Vision Pro with a customizable Guest User section. Apple says that to limit access to apps, a passcode should be set. Apps that you don't want the guest to use should be closed, and apps you want to demo should be opened.

How to Start a Guest User Session

  1. Open the Control Center by looking up and tapping the down button at the top of the view.
  2. Tap on the Control Center button to open up more options.
  3. Tap on the Guest User button.
  4. Tap Allowed Apps under the Guest User window. Select from Open Apps Only to limit access, or All Apps & Data for unrestricted access.
  5. Tap on the back button, and then tap on Start. You'll get a notification that you have five minutes to hand the headset over to the guest user. If you don't hand it over within five minutes, Guest User turns off and the Vision Pro locks.

Apple says that if you tap on View Mirroring while in the Control Center, you can see what your guest is seeing on Vision Pro on one of your other Apple devices.

You will need to walk your guest through using Vision Pro, and they may need to press and hold on the Digital Crown until the displays align and a green checkmark appears. A hand and eye setup will follow so the Vision Pro responds appropriately.

How to End a Guest User Session

To end a Guest User session, the guest simply needs to remove the Vision Pro. The next time you wear your Vision Pro, it will return to your personal hand and eye settings.

Guest User Options

During a Vision Pro Guest session, a guest can access all apps and data or just the apps you've allowed. Any open app will have full access, so if you open Photos, they can see your images, or in Apple Music, they can listen to your content.

Guests will not have access to your Apple ID, Persona, or Wallet & Apple Pay.

Guests do have access to a selection of settings such as accessibility, an option to redo eye and hand setup, and an option to learn more about the Guest User experience.

Related Roundups: Apple Vision Pro, visionOS
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
29 minutes ago at 09:17 am
It's absolute lunacy that this is a $3500 device and it doesn't have official multi-user capability.

Why didn't they just have these things run MacOS? The hardware is capable, yet they've basically crippled the devices with a less capable OS which can't even handle multiple users.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
30 minutes ago at 09:16 am
I honestly have no idea how they can justify charging 200$ for another light seal, which is basically just a piece of rubber. Is this some twisted upselling strategy like „a light seal is 200 bucks, I might as well spent another 3,2k on another AVP for my partner“.

You’d think they want to make it a pleasant experience for family members and throw in another fit for free for word of mouth.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Solver Avatar
Solver
25 minutes ago at 09:21 am
Too complicated. I'll have to buy another for my wife.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antnythr Avatar
antnythr
27 minutes ago at 09:19 am
Not having multiple persistent user profiles would be a big issue in our house. We’re obviously not going to buy multiple headsets so each person can have their own profile. Hopefully this is something that gets addressed, because it’s a huge limitation.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TVreporter Avatar
TVreporter
23 minutes ago at 09:23 am
Tim: Instead of buying the add-on seal why not just get an AVP for each of the family.

We think they’re going to love it!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band Purple Feature 2

Apple Has Sold Approximately 200,000 Vision Pro Headsets

Monday January 29, 2024 3:17 pm PST by
Apple has sold upwards of 200,000 Vision Pro headsets, MacRumors has learned from a source with knowledge of Apple's sales numbers. Apple began accepting pre-orders for the Vision Pro on January 19, so the headset has been available for purchase in the U.S. for 10 days. Last Monday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple had sold an estimated 160,000 to 180,000 Vision Pro units during ...
Read Full Article236 comments
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18 Potentially 'Biggest' Software Update in iPhone's History

Sunday January 28, 2024 6:17 am PST by
Apple has big plans for iOS 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the subscriber-only Q&A section of his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," ...
Read Full Article411 comments
iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

Kuo: iPhone 16 Models to Lack Significant Design Changes Beyond Larger Displays and Capture Button

Tuesday January 30, 2024 7:33 am PST by
iPhone 16 models launching later this year will not have any "significant design changes," according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo also said that Apple is unlikely to offer "more comprehensive" generative AI features until the iPhone 17 series launches next year at the earliest. "It is expected that Apple will not launch new iPhone models with significant design changes...
Read Full Article206 comments
icloud down

Apple's iCloud Services Experiencing Outage [Update: Fixed]

Tuesday January 30, 2024 11:56 am PST by
Some of Apple's iCloud services are down at the current time, with the iCloud.com website non-functional and iCloud Mail failing to load. There are multiple reports on Twitter and other social networks, and Apple's System Status page says that some iCloud Mail users may not be able to send, receive, or access their messages. Apple's System Status page also lists an issue with iCloud web...
Read Full Article120 comments
airpods max cyber monday

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Max

Tuesday January 30, 2024 11:41 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new firmware update for AirPods Max. The new firmware is 6A324, up from the 6A300 firmware released in September. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. The limited release notes for the update list only "bug fixes and other improvements." Apple also does not offer instructions on...
Read Full Article59 comments
Max Vision Pro

Apple Announces More Than 600 Apps Already Optimized for Vision Pro

Thursday February 1, 2024 6:04 am PST by
Apple today announced that over 600 apps with native support for visionOS will be available on the Vision Pro when the headset launches in the U.S. this Friday. Max (formerly HBO Max) app on Apple Vision Pro For entertainment, streaming and sports apps like Disney+, IMAX, Max, MLB, NBA, PGA TOUR Vision, and Red Bull TV have all been optimized to take full advantage of the Vision Pro's spatial ...
Read Full Article151 comments