Apple Provides Tips For Making Your Persona Look Better

by

Apple designed the Vision Pro to use a "Persona" or a digital representation of the wearer in FaceTime, Zoom, and other video apps. Apple says that the Persona is meant to be a "dynamic, natural representation" of the user's face, but many people have found it to be anything but natural.

dan persona vision pro
In fact, many reviewers found the Personas to be creepy, weird, and off-putting because of the uncanny valley experience, and that may be why Apple has only released Personas in a beta capacity. Apple today provided instructions on setting up a Persona, complete with tips on how to get the best result.

You can watch MacRumors videographer Dan set up a Persona below, but it's basically as simple as tapping on Persona in Settings and following the instructions. Making a Persona uses the Vision Pro's camera and captures the user's face and facial expressions.


Here's what Apple says Vision Pro owners can do to make the best Persona:

  • Take your time getting ready. Capture will not start until the Vision Pro is at eye level.
  • Use front-facing, even lighting. Do not have bright windows or lamps behind or beside you. The Vision Pro may prompt you to adjust lighting.
  • Ensure your face is well-lit with no strong shadows.
  • Make sure your hair is not covering your face.
  • Use a simple background and stay away from nearby objects like chair backs and lamps.
  • Make sure there are no people behind you.
  • Make sure the Vision Pro is held horizontally at eye level throughout the capture.
  • When asked to smile, make as large and natural a smile as you can.
  • If you're not able to perform one of the expressions, such as raising an eyebrow or smiling with teeth, double clicking on the Digital Crown will skip the expression.
  • Hats, earrings, AirPods, and other items might not be captured fully. They will need to be removed and the Persona will need to be redone if they don't look right.

If your Persona does not come out as expected, you can redo the process and change variables until it looks better. Note that glasses cannot be captured, and must be added afterward through Apple's pre-selected styles.

Different lighting options can be applied to a Persona, including Natural, Studio, or Contour. There are also settings to adjust the temperature and brightness of the Persona.

When you capture your Persona, Apple is also capturing your eyes for the EyeSight feature that shows the wearer's eyes when other people are nearby.

Related Roundups: Apple Vision Pro, visionOS
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
42 minutes ago at 03:19 pm


Attachment Image

Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacLawyer Avatar
MacLawyer
41 minutes ago at 03:20 pm
For those of you who come here for actual Mac News may I suggest some comforting music?

Comforting Music for Mac Users ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFcSrYw-ARY')
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SpaceGrayAlways Avatar
SpaceGrayAlways
11 minutes ago at 03:50 pm
I think people are overreacting. Is it perfect? Absolutely not. But is it by far the best lifelike avatar on the market? Absolutely. And it's doing it all in real time with a full AVP on your face. From a technological standpoint it is incredible. It will improve over time and I look forward to seeing those improvements... But just... WOW
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
topdrawer Avatar
topdrawer
37 minutes ago at 03:24 pm
i didn't see any distinction between you and the persona.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anthony13 Avatar
anthony13
26 minutes ago at 03:34 pm
This product continues to baffle me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

Kuo: iPhone 16 Models to Lack Significant Design Changes Beyond Larger Displays and Capture Button

Tuesday January 30, 2024 7:33 am PST by
iPhone 16 models launching later this year will not have any "significant design changes," according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo also said that Apple is unlikely to offer "more comprehensive" generative AI features until the iPhone 17 series launches next year at the earliest. "It is expected that Apple will not launch new iPhone models with significant design changes...
Read Full Article206 comments
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18 Potentially 'Biggest' Software Update in iPhone's History

Sunday January 28, 2024 6:17 am PST by
Apple has big plans for iOS 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the subscriber-only Q&A section of his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," ...
Read Full Article411 comments
Max Vision Pro

Apple Announces More Than 600 Apps Already Optimized for Vision Pro

Thursday February 1, 2024 6:04 am PST by
Apple today announced that over 600 apps with native support for visionOS will be available on the Vision Pro when the headset launches in the U.S. this Friday. Max (formerly HBO Max) app on Apple Vision Pro For entertainment, streaming and sports apps like Disney+, IMAX, Max, MLB, NBA, PGA TOUR Vision, and Red Bull TV have all been optimized to take full advantage of the Vision Pro's spatial ...
Read Full Article152 comments
airpods max cyber monday

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Max

Tuesday January 30, 2024 11:41 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new firmware update for AirPods Max. The new firmware is 6A324, up from the 6A300 firmware released in September. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. The limited release notes for the update list only "bug fixes and other improvements." Apple also does not offer instructions on...
Read Full Article63 comments
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18 Might Be 'Biggest' Software Update in iPhone's History

Wednesday January 31, 2024 6:39 am PST by
Apple has big plans for iOS 18 later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the Q&A section of his Power On newsletter this week, Gurman said iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's...
Read Full Article
Vision Pro Home Screen Brian Tong

Vision Pro Reviews: Surprising Battery Life, 'Weird' Personas, and More

Tuesday January 30, 2024 7:23 pm PST by
The first full-length reviews of the Apple Vision Pro were published today, revealing some new details about the headset before it launches in the U.S. on Friday. To learn more, check out our roundup of Apple Vision Pro reviews and unboxing videos. Battery Life Apple says the Vision Pro provides up to two hours of battery life overall, and up to 2.5 hours for 2D video playback...
Read Full Article358 comments
vision pro battery pack

Apple Vision Pro Battery Pack Power Cable is Removable

Wednesday January 31, 2024 12:38 pm PST by
The cable that connects the Vision Pro battery pack to the headset for power purposes appears to be fixed in place, but it can in fact be removed if necessary. Journalist Ray Wong was able to use a SIM card pin to "unlock" the cable, and after he did that, it was able to be removed from the battery pack. There is a small hole located next to the cable, which is apparently a locking...
Read Full Article191 comments