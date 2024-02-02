Apple Vision Pro Apps to Check Out

The Vision Pro is available today with a whole new App Store, and developers large and small have created apps optimized for the spatial computing device. Optimized apps are those that take advantage of the immersive capabilities offered by the Vision Pro, but users will also find that many iPad apps can operate on the headset.



We've rounded up some of the 600+ apps that are offering native visionOS support for ‌visionOS‌ for those who have a new Vision Pro and are looking for new content to download.

Weather

There are quite a few popular weather apps that are making the transition to the Vision Pro ‌App Store‌, and these are good picks if you're looking to outfit your virtual workspace with a window that provides insight into the outside conditions.

CARROT Weather

CARROT Weather has a visionOS-optimized interface with a translucent window that can be put anywhere into the space around you. It has all of the features that you might expect from CARROT Weather on other platforms, including favorites, sunset/sunrise times, a 10-day forecast, air quality, current weather conditions, hourly forecast, and more. There's also a 3D globe that you can interact with to explore weather patterns in a new way.

Shorts or Pants - Shorts or Pants is a weather app that has customizable themes and cards for temperature, air quality, humidity, precipitation, UV index and more.

- Shorts or Pants is a weather app that has customizable themes and cards for temperature, air quality, humidity, precipitation, UV index and more. Mercury Weather - Mercury Weather offers a selection of interactive mini weather windows that can be placed anywhere in the environment.

- Mercury Weather offers a selection of interactive mini weather windows that can be placed anywhere in the environment. Seasons - Seasons is an immersive weather app that was designed for the Vision Pro. It uses spatial audio technology and it has 34 immersive weather atmospheres that users can experience. The app also offers minute, hour, and day-level forecasts along with other weather information.

Productivity

Microsoft is offering several Vision Pro-optimized apps, including Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Teams, plus there are all kinds of to-do apps, calendars, and other options for your Vision Pro setup.

Microsoft's Apps

Microsoft has designed Vision Pro versions of Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Loop. All of the apps have a visionOS-optimized interface with translucency to allow work content to blend in with the background, and the windows for the apps can be placed anywhere in virtual space.

Vision Pro lets users practice their PowerPoint presentations as if presenting to an audience, while Excel has tools for graphing complex formulas, charts, and tables and for visualizing data. Word has a focus mode for blocking out distractions, and Teams uses the Vision Pro Persona feature.

Fantastical

Popular calendar app Fantastical has been redesigned for the Vision Pro, featuring a visionOS-optimized interface that can be placed anywhere in the virtual space around you. It has all of the Fantastical features that users are familiar with.

Things 3

Popular task management app Things 3 has a new interface designed for Vision Pro, which can be used across different environments. Multiple Things windows can be opened up and placed around you to create a customized workspace, and the interface can be navigated using eye and hand gestures. The app syncs with the Mac, ‌iPad‌, iPhone, and Apple Watch versions of Things, and it works with a wireless keyboard. The app is available for a one-time purchase of $30.





Box

Cloud storage service Box has designed an Apple Vision Pro app that supports viewing and manipulating 3D objects, collaboration, design optimization, videos and animations, and more. Box says that retailers can use Vision Pro to decide on window design proposals, manufacturers can view 3D renderings, and educational institutions can engage in virtual learning experiences with 3D models of complex concepts.

Flowriter allows you to generate any location using AI, creating an immersive background that can be used as a backdrop for writing. The app provides custom cutouts so important items like a desk and keyboard remain visible, while everything else is shut out for concentration purposes. Files can be easily exported to a Mac, as can the generated backgrounds. The app is priced at $9.99 per month.

Parcel - Delivery tracking app Parcel is available on the Vision Pro with a visionOS-optimized interface for package tracking.

- Delivery tracking app Parcel is available on the Vision Pro with a visionOS-optimized interface for package tracking. Airmail - Popular mail app Airmail is available on ‌visionOS‌, so Airmail users can view their mail on Vision Pro in an optimized interface with window translucency and gesture support.

- Popular mail app Airmail is available on ‌visionOS‌, so Airmail users can view their mail on Vision Pro in an optimized interface with window translucency and gesture support. OmniPlan 4 - OmniPlan 4 for Vision Pro brings the app's familiar interface into a spatial environment.

- OmniPlan 4 for Vision Pro brings the app's familiar interface into a spatial environment. ReminderCal 3 - ReminderCal 3 brings the ReminderCal interface to Vision Pro, but it has been redesigned with a native look and interface. With ReminderCal 3, Reminders can be synced to the calendar, with everything done offline.

- ReminderCal 3 brings the ReminderCal interface to Vision Pro, but it has been redesigned with a native look and interface. With ReminderCal 3, Reminders can be synced to the calendar, with everything done offline. Focus - Focus is a Pomodoro time management app that brings a Pomodoro timer into your virtual space for task management and tracking work goals.

- Focus is a Pomodoro time management app that brings a Pomodoro timer into your virtual space for task management and tracking work goals. Söka - Söka is an app for creating and tracking bucket lists and goals. It uses AI to generate suggestions.

- Söka is an app for creating and tracking bucket lists and goals. It uses AI to generate suggestions. Planny - Planny is a simple day planning app with a visionOS-optimized interface.

- Planny is a simple day planning app with a visionOS-optimized interface. Focused Work - Focused Work is a Pomodoro timer app for setting up timed Focus sessions to get work done.

- Focused Work is a Pomodoro timer app for setting up timed Focus sessions to get work done. Email Me - Email Me is an app that lets you email a note to yourself so you do not forget to complete a task.

- Email Me is an app that lets you email a note to yourself so you do not forget to complete a task. Runestone - Runestone is a plain text editor for the Vision Pro. It supports over 25 programming languages, and has syntax highlighting, line numbers, custom themes, and more.

- Runestone is a plain text editor for the Vision Pro. It supports over 25 programming languages, and has syntax highlighting, line numbers, custom themes, and more. Chronicling - Chronicling is designed to allow you to track and visualize anything, from habits and chores to moods, medications, events, and more.

- Chronicling is designed to allow you to track and visualize anything, from habits and chores to moods, medications, events, and more. Spark - Readdle's popular email app Spark is available on the Vision Pro with a spatial-optimized experience. Emails can be drafted in an immersive, interactive environment and read in large windows.

- Readdle's popular email app Spark is available on the Vision Pro with a spatial-optimized experience. Emails can be drafted in an immersive, interactive environment and read in large windows. Numerics - Numerics is a dashboard app for tracking and sharing KPIs. It can unify metrics from a range of different tools into shareable dashboards that provide a 360-degree view of business performance.

Utilities

The Vision Pro is shipping with a number of utility apps, so you will be able to do everything from use a calculator to keep track of a budget on the headset.

Juno

Juno for YouTube lets users watch YouTube in a ‌visionOS‌ interface without having to resort to Safari. YouTube is not making a Vision Pro app, so Juno is an alternative that offers native controls, resizing, aspect ratio detection, and more. It is priced at $4.99.

Pcalc - Popular calculator app Pcalc has been ported over to the Vision Pro and it allows users to place a calculator anywhere in their workspace.

- Popular calculator app Pcalc has been ported over to the Vision Pro and it allows users to place a calculator anywhere in their workspace. JigSpace - JigSpace is an app that lets users create and view 3D presentations and view them in augmented reality.

- JigSpace is an app that lets users create and view 3D presentations and view them in augmented reality. Calc Board - Calc Board is a spatial calculator that provides a calculator that can be used with hand gestures with calculations shown on a separate display as an equation is written out.

- Calc Board is a spatial calculator that provides a calculator that can be used with hand gestures with calculations shown on a separate display as an equation is written out. CardPointers - Aimed at helping people with credit cards save money by earning points and cash back. The ‌visionOS‌ version updates while a user shops in Safari, showing which cards will earn the most points at checkout.

- Aimed at helping people with credit cards save money by earning points and cash back. The ‌visionOS‌ version updates while a user shops in Safari, showing which cards will earn the most points at checkout. Bento Craft - Allows developers to create marketing images for their apps that can be used on social media, websites, and more.

- Allows developers to create marketing images for their apps that can be used on social media, websites, and more. Bills to Budget - A money management and budgeting app that lets you see your spending on an expandable ‌visionOS‌ app window.

- A money management and budgeting app that lets you see your spending on an expandable ‌visionOS‌ app window. Plant Daddy - Lets you keep track of your plants and send reminders when it's time to water. Plant windows in ‌visionOS‌ can be arranged in virtual space, and you can, for example, set the window to be in the same area as your plants.

- Lets you keep track of your plants and send reminders when it's time to water. Plant windows in ‌visionOS‌ can be arranged in virtual space, and you can, for example, set the window to be in the same area as your plants. Timely: Spatial Clock - Timely is a simple app that allows Vision Pro users to add a clock anywhere in their workspace.

- Timely is a simple app that allows Vision Pro users to add a clock anywhere in their workspace. La Terminal - La Terminal is a Vision Pro app for those who prefer to use the command line. It has Command Search and AI Assistance, along with CPU and memory use visualizations. There are different themes and backgrounds that users can choose from for a customized look.

- La Terminal is a Vision Pro app for those who prefer to use the command line. It has Command Search and AI Assistance, along with CPU and memory use visualizations. There are different themes and backgrounds that users can choose from for a customized look. Locked Notes: Access - Access is an app that lets you store passwords, bank accounts, secure notes, credit cards and other information with data synced via iCloud. It integrates with the Passwords feature on Apple devices.

- Access is an app that lets you store passwords, bank accounts, secure notes, credit cards and other information with data synced via iCloud. It integrates with the Passwords feature on Apple devices. SubManager - SubManager is a subscription management app that lets users track their subscriptions in one spot and get a heads up when a subscription is about to renew.

- SubManager is a subscription management app that lets users track their subscriptions in one spot and get a heads up when a subscription is about to renew. Visual - Visual is a countdown timer that allows users to add a timer to a virtual workspace.

- Visual is a countdown timer that allows users to add a timer to a virtual workspace. TLDR AI - Shows a summary of any article on the web and provides key points. It's also able to summarize any URL link or text pasted into it.

- Shows a summary of any article on the web and provides key points. It's also able to summarize any URL link or text pasted into it. Alpenglow - Alpenglow is an app that allows users to view sunrise, sunset, and magic hour times for any location for photo shoot planning. It also provides predictions on whether a sunrise or sunset will be colorful or lackluster.

- Alpenglow is an app that allows users to view sunrise, sunset, and magic hour times for any location for photo shoot planning. It also provides predictions on whether a sunrise or sunset will be colorful or lackluster. Scenery - Scenery is a spatial computing creation and storytelling tool that allows creators to build multi-sensory immersive experiences without code.

Lifestyle, Fitness, and Cooking

Lifestyle apps run the gamut from meditation to room planning, and everything in between. There are quite a few apps that are aimed at relaxation, as well as some for cooking and working out.

Crouton

Recipe app Crouton allows you to choose a recipe and follow along while you're cooking. A size guide lets you visualize the size of the dish, you can create meal planning card stacks to add them to a quick weekly meal plan, and there is an option for placing timers around the kitchen while you're cooking to keep an eye on what you're making in AR.

Odio - Odio offers immersive AR soundscapes that are designed to help users focus on work or relax. The app includes spatial audio ornaments that serve as a focal point for an immersive auditory experience.

- Odio offers immersive AR soundscapes that are designed to help users focus on work or relax. The app includes spatial audio ornaments that serve as a focal point for an immersive auditory experience. Sprinkles - Sprinkles is a super simple app that creates confetti showers and lets users operate a confetti cannon.

- Sprinkles is a super simple app that creates confetti showers and lets users operate a confetti cannon. Planner 5D - Planner 5D is an interior design and home improvement app that lets users view 3D design projects, customize interior items and surfaces, explore 360-degree renders and panoramas, and create designs with hundreds of catalog items.

- Planner 5D is an interior design and home improvement app that lets users view 3D design projects, customize interior items and surfaces, explore 360-degree renders and panoramas, and create designs with hundreds of catalog items. Project Alleycat - Project Alleycat is a Vision Pro app that allows users to walk through the alleys in Tewkesbury, a medieval English town. The app includes guides on the history of Tewkesbury as well.

- Project Alleycat is a Vision Pro app that allows users to walk through the alleys in Tewkesbury, a medieval English town. The app includes guides on the history of Tewkesbury as well. Resolve - Resolve is an enterprise app for Vision Pro that lets those who design, build, and operate buildings to review data on the headset. With Resolve, users can walk through buildings and explore designs before construction begins.

- Resolve is an enterprise app for Vision Pro that lets those who design, build, and operate buildings to review data on the headset. With Resolve, users can walk through buildings and explore designs before construction begins. SmartGym - SmartGym for Vision Pro lets users set up routines and exercises, learn proper technique, and monitor their fitness progress.

- SmartGym for Vision Pro lets users set up routines and exercises, learn proper technique, and monitor their fitness progress. Animant - Allows you to take a panorama to create a background, scan key objects, and animate the movement of the models in your space. It is a way of creating AR memories.

- Allows you to take a panorama to create a background, scan key objects, and animate the movement of the models in your space. It is a way of creating AR memories. Healium - Healium is a mindfulness app that offers immersive experiences designed to reduce stress and anxiety.

- Healium is a mindfulness app that offers immersive experiences designed to reduce stress and anxiety. Ambre - Recipe manager app Ambre allows users to open up ingredients and recipe instructions in different windows, with the windows able to be placed around the kitchen in an appropriate spot.

- Recipe manager app Ambre allows users to open up ingredients and recipe instructions in different windows, with the windows able to be placed around the kitchen in an appropriate spot. LiveSurface - LiveSurface lets users place their art, photos, sculptures, and illustrations onto objects in the real world.

- LiveSurface lets users place their art, photos, sculptures, and illustrations onto objects in the real world. Elysian Fields - Elysian Fields is a meditation app that combines soothing sounds with high-quality visuals.

- Elysian Fields is a meditation app that combines soothing sounds with high-quality visuals. Nuits - Nuits offers soothing sounds and backgrounds with animated miniatures. It can be used as a Pomodoro timer or to cut out background noise for better sleep and concentration.

- Nuits offers soothing sounds and backgrounds with animated miniatures. It can be used as a Pomodoro timer or to cut out background noise for better sleep and concentration. Da Vinci Eye - Da Vinci Eye is an app that can project an image on to any small or medium-sized surface so that you can trace it to make art. The app is designed to help users get better at drawing, painting, and other crafts. There's also a Mural Maker feature for creating large-scale art pieces.

Entertainment

The entertainment category may have the most apps available on day one, with companies like Disney+ and Max developing custom experiences. There are also movie tracking apps, interactive sports apps, and more.

Disney+

The Disney+ app for Vision Pro allows users to watch Disney+ content in four environments created by Disney, such as the Avengers Tower and Tatooine. Each of the environments includes animations and sounds that are designed to make the space feel alive, plus there are easter eggs from movies to find.

Max - The Max app features themed environments such as the Iron Throne room and Red Keep from the House of the Dragons show.

- The Max app features themed environments such as the Iron Throne room and Red Keep from the House of the Dragons show. Amazon Prime Video

IMAX - The IMAX app has a selection of 2D and 3D content, such as the Deep Sky documentary.

- The IMAX app has a selection of 2D and 3D content, such as the Deep Sky documentary. NBA - The NBA app on Vision Pro allows basketball fans to stream up to five broadcasts live or on demand, as well as watch real-time player and team stats.

- The NBA app on Vision Pro allows basketball fans to stream up to five broadcasts live or on demand, as well as watch real-time player and team stats. PGA TOUR Vision - This app uses real-time shot tracking layered on top of 3D models of real golf courses to bring the tour to life in a user's space.

- This app uses real-time shot tracking layered on top of 3D models of real golf courses to bring the tour to life in a user's space. MUBI - MUBI content can be watched on the native MUBI app for Vision Pro.

- MUBI content can be watched on the native MUBI app for Vision Pro. Crunchyroll - Crunchyroll has a Vision Pro-optimized interface with options to customize watchlists and stream anime.

- Crunchyroll has a Vision Pro-optimized interface with options to customize watchlists and stream anime. Play - Play lets you bookmark and organize videos from streaming services, YouTube, and more to create playlists of content.

- Play lets you bookmark and organize videos from streaming services, YouTube, and more to create playlists of content. FilmNoir - FilmNoir lets users track their favorite movies and TV shows, creating watch lists and a viewing history.

Communication

Popular video conferencing app Zoom has native Vision Pro support, and there are also a couple of GIF apps for finding and creating GIFs to share on social media.

Zoom - The Zoom app features a scalable interface that can be viewed in the real world or on a virtual backdrop. It supports Personas, much like FaceTime. Later this year, the app will support 3D file sharing and Team Chat integration.

- The Zoom app features a scalable interface that can be viewed in the real world or on a virtual backdrop. It supports Personas, much like FaceTime. Later this year, the app will support 3D file sharing and Team Chat integration. GIF Editor - Allows you to create and combine GIFs and effects for use on social media.

- Allows you to create and combine GIFs and effects for use on social media. Heypster - Heypster is an app that lets you search for GIFs to react with on social media.

Audio

There are a range of audio apps that merge sound creation with gestures for a unique, immersive experience.

djay

Popular DJ software and music mixing app djay is available on the Apple Vision Pro. The app has been redesigned entirely for the Vision Pro, offering a spatial interface and gesture-based controls for an immersive way to create new mixes. There are 3D turntables to interact with, dynamic light shows that accompany music, visual audio scrubbing, and fun extras like a disco ball that can be placed anywhere. Djay now integrates with Apple Music as well, a feature available across all of Apple's platforms.

Audio Vision - Audio Vision is an audio analysis app that provides real-time spectrum analysis and a visualization of frequency distribution. It also includes waveform visualization for better comprehension of song and sound composition.

- Audio Vision is an audio analysis app that provides real-time spectrum analysis and a visualization of frequency distribution. It also includes waveform visualization for better comprehension of song and sound composition. Longplay - Longplay is a music app that puts your albums on a massive, curved wall so you can see everything in your library.

- Longplay is a music app that puts your albums on a massive, curved wall so you can see everything in your library. Spatial Symphony - Spatial Symphony is a music app that allows users to create, manipulate, and explore sound using hand gestures. Users can select from a range of preset sounds and sculpt sound by moving their hands.

- Spatial Symphony is a music app that allows users to create, manipulate, and explore sound using hand gestures. Users can select from a range of preset sounds and sculpt sound by moving their hands. NowPlaying NowPlaying has a SongDisplay feature that uses the Vision Pro microphone to identify music from any source, plus it provides interesting details about songs, albums, and artists.

NowPlaying has a SongDisplay feature that uses the Vision Pro microphone to identify music from any source, plus it provides interesting details about songs, albums, and artists. Animoog Galaxy - Animoog Galaxy is a music production app that combines generative visuals and audio with a user's existing environment. It has a range of synthesizer controls and 120 professionally designed presets for full design sound capabilities.

Education

Education apps are some of the most interesting right now, with apps offering everything from an exploration of the night sky to an inside look at the heart.

Sky Guide

Sky Guide has been redesigned for the Vision Pro, offering a series of experiences for users such as an auroral storm and a historic meteor shower, plus there are views of the sky in wavelengths not visible to the naked eye. Users can explore deep space with zoom binoculars and pull constellations from the sky to interact with them.





Complete HeartX

Complete HeartX has photorealistic models of the heart. Gestures can be used to explore the heart from any angle, and there are details on cardiac conditions and how those conditions affect the structure and function of the heart.





School Assistant

School Assistant is a planner app for students, allowing them to track homework, tests, class times, and more. It has a native ‌visionOS‌ design with translucency for windows, and as it is designed for students, it is totally free to download and use.

Voyager - Voyager combines satellite imagery, high-resolution terrain, and live traffic data to provide a 3D airport exploration experience. Airports are shown in 3D on top of a floating disk that can be viewed from any angle.

- Voyager combines satellite imagery, high-resolution terrain, and live traffic data to provide a 3D airport exploration experience. Airports are shown in 3D on top of a floating disk that can be viewed from any angle. Insight Heart - Insight Heart provides a close-up interactive look at the human heart.

- Insight Heart provides a close-up interactive look at the human heart. CellWalk - CellWalk takes users inside the processes of life with guided lessons, an inside look into a bacteria cell, and more.

- CellWalk takes users inside the processes of life with guided lessons, an inside look into a bacteria cell, and more. Night Sky - Night Sky is a personal planetarium app. Users can explore planets, stars, constellations, and more. The app is able to identify stars and planets that are in the sky above, and the planets and constellations can be interacted with using hand gestures.

- Night Sky is a personal planetarium app. Users can explore planets, stars, constellations, and more. The app is able to identify stars and planets that are in the sky above, and the planets and constellations can be interacted with using hand gestures. Schooly - Schooly is an app for managing schoolwork and classes. It can be used for tracking assignments, getting reminders when work is due, and more.

Travel

Pines - Pines has information on more than 2,500 camping spots in the U.S., and the Vision Pro makes it easier to find and explore new spots.

- Pines has information on more than 2,500 camping spots in the U.S., and the Vision Pro makes it easier to find and explore new spots. Pack, Repeat - Pack, Repeat is an app that is designed to help users pack for a trip. It has a customizable checklist of all the items that a person might need, so that nothing is left behind.

Shopping

Lowe's, Zillow, and other companies have designed interactive apps that bring shopping into the living room.



Zillow

Zillow has a useful new "Immerse" app for Vision Pro that offers realistic, immersive virtual tours of houses that are for sale. The listings offer a 3D panoramic view of every room, from ceiling to floor.



Lowe's

The Lowe's app for Vision Pro lets users create a dream kitchen, customizing an interactive, 3D kitchen scene. There are designer-curated styles and also customization options with hundreds of real-world materials, fixtures, and appliances.

J.Crew - The J.Crew Virtual Closet app offers live consultations and helps users explore looks in a spatial environment using a mannequin that can be dressed in J.Crew outfits.

- The J.Crew Virtual Closet app offers live consultations and helps users explore looks in a spatial environment using a mannequin that can be dressed in J.Crew outfits. Wayfair Decorify - Wayfair's Decorify app lets users browse through items and view them in their spaces.

- Wayfair's Decorify app lets users browse through items and view them in their spaces. Facades - Michael Steeber's Facades app that's focused on Apple's retail stores is available on Vision Pro. Users can explore all of Apple's 500+ stores, track stores they've visited, favorite stores, and see changes to stores over time.

Games

There are quite a few games available on the Vision Pro, many of which have Vision Pro-optimized interfaces that incorporate gesture-based gameplay. Many apps that are not Vision Pro optimized will also still run on the device and can be played using a Bluetooth controller.

Blackbox

Puzzle game Blackbox, priced at $20, tasks players with solving a series of bubble puzzles that float in the air before them. As with Blackbox on ‌iPhone‌, there are unique ways to conquer the puzzles, such as moving in a certain way, using sound, and more. Development on the game will continue throughout the year, and content updates will be available for free.

Loóna

Loóna is a spatial puzzle game where players assemble 3D dioramas to create animated scenes that come to life. The game is described as a relaxing puzzle with intuitive mechanics that take advantage of the Vision Pro's gesture controls. The game is free to download, but unlocking the full version requires a $19.99 in-app purchase.





What the Golf?

Apple Arcade game What the Golf? for ‌visionOS‌ brings a golf course into the user's surroundings, and the idea is to play a round of gof with horses, cars, houses, planets, and others. It is similar to the What the Golf? game for iOS, but designed for a spatial environment.

Super Fruit Ninja

Super Fruit Ninja combines familiar gameplay with spatial computing. Players can slice and dice pineapples and watermelons by jabbing at them, send bombs away by pushing them, and fire shuriken into fruit with their palms.

Game Room - Game Room offers realistic recreations of classic tabletop games like Chess, Hearts, Yacht, Sea Battle, and Solitaire with gesture-based gameplay. Games can be played solo or against others from around the world.

- Game Room offers realistic recreations of classic tabletop games like Chess, Hearts, Yacht, Sea Battle, and Solitaire with gesture-based gameplay. Games can be played solo or against others from around the world. Skatrix Pro - In Skatrix Pro, spatial hand gestures can be used with a 3D joystick to control a skateboarder and perform physics-based tricks.

- In Skatrix Pro, spatial hand gestures can be used with a 3D joystick to control a skateboarder and perform physics-based tricks. Stitch - Stitch is a puzzle game where players fill in each level by stitching on an embroidery hoop. The Vision Pro version features a more interactive gameplay environment with a realistic embroidery engine.

- Stitch is a puzzle game where players fill in each level by stitching on an embroidery hoop. The Vision Pro version features a more interactive gameplay environment with a realistic embroidery engine. Illustrated - Illustrated is a puzzle game that features illustrations from famous artists around the world.

- Illustrated is a puzzle game that features illustrations from famous artists around the world. LEGO Builder's Journey - With LEGO Builder's Journey, virtual LEGO bricks can be used to solve puzzles. This is a story-based app where users progress by figuring out how to solve each puzzle.

- With LEGO Builder's Journey, virtual LEGO bricks can be used to solve puzzles. This is a story-based app where users progress by figuring out how to solve each puzzle. Synth Riders - Synth Riders is an immersive rhythm game that tasks players with catching notes and dodging obstacles to the beet of the music. There are more than 70 soundtracks, and options for full immersion or gameplay in the user's room.

- Synth Riders is an immersive rhythm game that tasks players with catching notes and dodging obstacles to the beet of the music. There are more than 70 soundtracks, and options for full immersion or gameplay in the user's room. Puzzling Places - Puzzling Places is a 3D jigsaw puzzle game where users put together photorealistic miniatures of real places.

- Puzzling Places is a 3D jigsaw puzzle game where users put together photorealistic miniatures of real places. CrossCraft - CrossCraft is an app that lets users create their own crossword puzzles for friends and family members.

- CrossCraft is an app that lets users create their own crossword puzzles for friends and family members. Mahjong Space - Mahjong Space is a multiplayer spatial Mahjong game that can be set up on a real physical tabletop or in a floating window for multitasking while playing.

- Mahjong Space is a multiplayer spatial Mahjong game that can be set up on a real physical tabletop or in a floating window for multitasking while playing. TinyFins - In TinyFins, users guide a school of fish through rings using their hands while avoiding sharks and pufferfish.

- In TinyFins, users guide a school of fish through rings using their hands while avoiding sharks and pufferfish. Lion's Eye - Lion's Eye isn't quite a game itself, but it is game adjacent. It is a Magic: The Gathering collection manager and deck builder.

- Lion's Eye isn't quite a game itself, but it is game adjacent. It is a Magic: The Gathering collection manager and deck builder. Ploppy Pairs and Where is Ploppy - Ploppy Pairs is a simple game where users match cards together using SharePlay during a ‌FaceTime‌ call. Where is Ploppy sends a slew of objects into the space around the user, and the user is asked to find a specific object. The game supports VoiceOver and an aural navigation system to help players that are visually impaired find the cards.

Popular Apps Not on Vision Pro

Several popular apps do not plan to offer Vision Pro compatibility. These companies have also disabled the feature that would allow the ‌iPad‌ versions of their app to be used on Vision Pro.

Netflix

Spotify

YouTube

Facebook

WhatsApp

More Apps

Find a favorite Vision Pro app that we don't have on our list? Let us know in the comments below!