Best Apple Deals of the Week: iPad Air Drops as Low as $449.99, Plus Record Lows on MacBook Air, MagSafe Duo, and More

by

This week we saw a diverse bunch of deals, with everything from Apple's iPad Air and MacBook Air getting all-time low discounts to notable price drops on non-Apple devices. This includes a massive $600 discount on Samsung's popular ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor, as well as ongoing markdowns on Anker's best Apple accessories.

iPad Air

ipad air pink feb

  • What's the deal? Get $150 off 5th gen iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $449.99

$150 OFF
iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $599.99

$150 OFF
iPad Air (64GB cellular) for $599.99

$150 OFF
iPad Air (256GB cellular) for $749.99

Best Buy has every 5th generation iPad Air model on sale this week, taking $150 off these tablets with numerous all-time low prices. This discount brings the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet down to $449.99, marking a new record low price for this iPad Air.

Samsung Monitors

viewfinity feb pink

  • What's the deal? Get $600 off the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K monitor
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$600 OFF
27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $999.99

Samsung's popular 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor got a major discount this week, and it's still available today. You can get this display for $999.99, a $600 markdown on its normal price and a match for the best-ever price on this monitor. You can also find a few more monitor deals in our original post.

Anker

anker feb pink

  • What's the deal? Buy two, save 15% on Anker accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Anker
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

BUY 2, SAVE 15%
Anker MagGo Accessory Sale

$55 OFF
Power Station 60,000 mAh for $114.99

Anker hosted a notable sale this week, and many of the highlights of the sale are still available at a discount. This sale is primarily focused on a buy two, save 15 percent discount for MagSafe-compatible "MagGo" accessories, but there are a few standalone discounts as well. Deals on this sale can be found on Anker's website and on Amazon.

In terms of standalone deals, you'll find the Power Station 60,000 mAh for $114.99 ($55 off) and 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube for $134.95 ($15 off).

MacBook Air

15in mba pink feb

  • What's the deal? Get $300 off 15-inch MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$300 OFF
15-inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

$300 OFF
15-inch MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,199.00

Best Buy kicked off the week with major discounts on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, with $300 off both the 256GB and 512GB models. These deals are available to everyone and do not require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership.

MagSafe Accessories

magsafe duo pink feb

  • What's the deal? Save on MagSafe Duo Charger and more
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$49 OFF
MagSafe Duo Charger for $79.99

Woot hosted a big Apple accessory sale this week, the highlight of which is the MagSafe Duo Charger for just $79.99, an all-time low price at $49 off. You'll also find the Siri Remote, Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock, and more on sale.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

