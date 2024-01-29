Amazon Takes $300 Off 15-Inch MacBook Air With Multiple All-Time Low Prices Starting at $999

Apple's M2 15-inch MacBook Air has returned to an all-time low price today, starting at $999.00 for the 256GB model. You can get this deal in Midnight and Starlight color options, and no coupon code is required this time around.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The notebooks have an estimated delivery between February 5 and February 8, although those dates could change depending on your location. This is a match of the record low price on the 15-inch MacBook Air, and it's a deal we haven't tracked since the holiday season.

For more storage, Amazon has the 512GB 15-inch M2 MacBook Air for $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00. At $300 off, this is the best price we've ever seen on this model of the MacBook Air, and it's available in Midnight, Silver, and Space Gray.

