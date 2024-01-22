Anker's New Sale Has MagSafe Chargers, Portable Batteries, and More at Low Prices

by

Anker today has a large collection of accessories on sale on Amazon, including the return of a discount on the popular 3-in-1 Charging Cube Stand with MagSafe support, available for $134.95 for Amazon Prime members, down from $149.95. You'll find chargers, USB-C accessories, portable batteries, and more on sale this time around.

anker january pinkNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Another highlight is the 60,000 mAh portable power station for $109.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $149.99. If you're looking for a smaller portable battery, there's the 10,000 mAh Nano Power Bank with built-in USB-C cable for $39.99, down from $49.99.

Note: You need to be an Amazon Prime member to see this deal.

$15 OFF
Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube for $134.95

Shoppers should note that some Amazon deals require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts. To get these discounts, click on the box next to the on-page coupon on each product page, then head to the checkout screen in order to see the final sale price.

Portable Batteries

Wall Chargers

Hubs

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releasing iOS 17.3 Next Week With These New Features

Wednesday January 17, 2024 6:21 am PST by
In its press release unveiling a new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.3 will be released next week. The software update will likely be available on Monday, January 22 or Tuesday, January 23. Apple's confirmation that iOS 17.3 will be released next week:The new Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week, ...
Read Full Article63 comments
Apple Infinite Loop Store

Two Apple Stores in U.S. Permanently Closing Today

Saturday January 20, 2024 5:30 am PST by
As previously announced, Apple will be permanently closing its Infinite Loop and Royal Hawaiian retail stores in the U.S. later today. Apple said all employees at both stores would be given the opportunity to remain with the company. Apple Infinite Loop Infinite Loop served as Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California from 1993 until 2017, when Apple Park opened nearby. The store on the...
Read Full Article38 comments
iPad Air 12

New iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air Models Likely to Launch in March or April

Sunday January 21, 2024 11:06 am PST by
Apple plans to release new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models in the spring this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this timeframe, the devices could be released as early as this March or April. After the devices are released, he said attention will shift to Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June. Below, we outline rumored features and expectations for...
Read Full Article148 comments
iPhone 7 Plus Jet Black feature

iPhone 7 Users in U.S. Could Receive Up to $349 Payment From Apple

Sunday January 21, 2024 12:11 pm PST by
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Apple Vision Pro Now Available for Pre-Order

Friday January 19, 2024 5:01 am PST by
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro, the company's first spatial computing device. Orders are live in the U.S. online store, with the Vision Pro limited to the United States for the time being. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Apple Store app on an iPhone or iPad with Face ID is the best way to order the Vision Pro, because the ordering...
Read Full Article157 comments