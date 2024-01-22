Anker's New Sale Has MagSafe Chargers, Portable Batteries, and More at Low Prices
Anker today has a large collection of accessories on sale on Amazon, including the return of a discount on the popular 3-in-1 Charging Cube Stand with MagSafe support, available for $134.95 for Amazon Prime members, down from $149.95. You'll find chargers, USB-C accessories, portable batteries, and more on sale this time around.
Another highlight is the 60,000 mAh portable power station for $109.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $149.99. If you're looking for a smaller portable battery, there's the 10,000 mAh Nano Power Bank with built-in USB-C cable for $39.99, down from $49.99.
Shoppers should note that some Amazon deals require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts. To get these discounts, click on the box next to the on-page coupon on each product page, then head to the checkout screen in order to see the final sale price.
Portable Batteries
- Nano Portable Charger with Built-In USB-C Connector - $23.99, down from $29.99
- Nano Portable Charger with Built-In Lightning Connector - $20.79, down from $29.99
- Nano Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Cable - $39.99, down from $49.99
- Portable Power Station - $109.99 with on-page coupon, down from $149.99
- SOLIX Portable Power Station - $699.00 with on-page coupon, down from $999.00
Wall Chargers
- 20W USB-C Charger - $13.99, down from $16.99
- 65W 3-Port USB-C Charger - $33.99 with on-page coupon, down from $55.99
- 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger - $54.99, down from $74.99
- 6-in-1 Nano Charging Station - $45.99, down from $65.99
- Prime 67W 3-Port Charger - $49.99, down from $65.99
Hubs
- 4-Port USB-C Hub - $12.99 with on-page coupon, down from $19.99
- 10-in-1 USB-C Hub - $99.99, down from $149.99
