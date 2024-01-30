Woot Discounts MagSafe Duo Charger to All-Time Low Price of $79.99, MagSafe Charger on Sale for $29.99
Today we're tracking a couple of deals on iPhone accessories that you can find on Woot, including low prices on the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger. Additionally, Amazon has steep discounts on FineWoven and Silicone Cases for iPhone 15 models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Both of the MagSafe Chargers in this sale are in brand new condition and come with a one year Apple manufacturer limited warranty. You'll find an estimated delivery between February 7 and February 12, although those dates may change depending on your location.
The highlight of the sale is the MagSafe Duo Charger for $79.99, down from $129.00. This beats the previous deal we tracked in January by about $20 and is a match for the best-ever price on the accessory. The MagSafe Duo Charger can simultaneously charge an iPhone via MagSafe and an Apple Watch.
Woot also has the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. This is one of the first times in 2024 that we've tracked the charger down to nearly its all-time low price.
Of course, there are plenty of other deals in the Woot sale, including the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock for $34.99 ($44 off) and the Siri Remote with Lightning port for $44.99 ($14 off). You'll also find USB-C cables, previous generation Apple Watches, iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and more at a discount.
Finally, over at Amazon there is also a large collection of FineWoven and Silicone Cases on sale for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. You can find these for as low as $21.70 right now on Amazon, and no coupon codes are required to get these deals.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
Popular Stories
Apple has big plans for iOS 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the subscriber-only Q&A section of his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," ...
Apple this week updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024, but it did not provide a more specific timeframe, or indicate when availability will begin in other countries. In a next-generation CarPlay section of its website, Apple replaced "Vehicle announcements coming in late 2023" with "First models arrive in...
Apple this week updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024, but it did not provide a more specific timeframe, or indicate when availability will begin in other countries. In a next-generation CarPlay section of its website, Apple replaced "Vehicle announcements coming in late 2023" with "First models arrive in...
Apple has sold upwards of 200,000 Vision Pro headsets, MacRumors has learned from a source with knowledge of Apple's sales numbers. Apple began accepting pre-orders for the Vision Pro on January 19, so the headset has been available for purchase in the U.S. for 10 days. Last Monday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple had sold an estimated 160,000 to 180,000 Vision Pro units during ...
Apple today introduced the first betas of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 to developers, bringing some radical updates to the iPhone and iPad in Europe. Most of the big changes will only impact EU users, but there are also updates in the operating system that are available worldwide. In this article, we've rounded up everything new in iOS 17.4 beta 1. EU Changes Apple implemented several major ...
Apple will likely launch new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models "around the end of March," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, he said production is well underway for the new iPad Pro models and a new 13-inch MacBook Air at a minimum within Apple's supply chain in Asia. Below, we reiterate Gurman's expectations for the new iPads and Macs, along...
Apple is believed to be working on a new full-sized HomePod that features a touchscreen display for the first time. The device is rumored to launch as soon as the first half of this year, so here's everything we know about it so far. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman was first to suggest in 2021 that Apple is working on new HomePods with displays and cameras. The HomePod's OS is now built upon...