Woot Discounts MagSafe Duo Charger to All-Time Low Price of $79.99, MagSafe Charger on Sale for $29.99

Today we're tracking a couple of deals on iPhone accessories that you can find on Woot, including low prices on the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger. Additionally, Amazon has steep discounts on FineWoven and Silicone Cases for iPhone 15 models.

Both of the MagSafe Chargers in this sale are in brand new condition and come with a one year Apple manufacturer limited warranty. You'll find an estimated delivery between February 7 and February 12, although those dates may change depending on your location.

The highlight of the sale is the MagSafe Duo Charger for $79.99, down from $129.00. This beats the previous deal we tracked in January by about $20 and is a match for the best-ever price on the accessory. The MagSafe Duo Charger can simultaneously charge an iPhone via MagSafe and an Apple Watch.

Woot also has the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. This is one of the first times in 2024 that we've tracked the charger down to nearly its all-time low price.

Of course, there are plenty of other deals in the Woot sale, including the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock for $34.99 ($44 off) and the Siri Remote with Lightning port for $44.99 ($14 off). You'll also find USB-C cables, previous generation Apple Watches, iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and more at a discount.

Finally, over at Amazon there is also a large collection of FineWoven and Silicone Cases on sale for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. You can find these for as low as $21.70 right now on Amazon, and no coupon codes are required to get these deals.



