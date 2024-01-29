Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor Hits All-Time Low $999 Price ($600 Off)
Samsung has a new sale on computer monitors this week, including a match of the all-time low price on the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor. You can get this display for $999.99 on Samsung's website, down from $1,599.99.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is a massive $600 discount on the Smart Monitor, which features a matte 5K display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4. The monitor is a good (and cheaper) alternative to Apple's Studio Display. The last time we tracked this deal was in early December, so if you've been waiting for a solid markdown on the Samsung display, now is definitely the time to buy.
In addition to the ViewFinity display sale, Samsung has a few other monitor discounts right now. One of the steepest is on the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor, which is $500 off at $1,299.99 during this discount event. You can find more of these sales in the list below.
- 34-inch ViewFinity Monitor - $499.99, down from $599.99
- 34-inch ViewFinity Curved Monitor - $699.99, down from $799.99
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,299.99, down from $1,799.99
- 57-inch Odyssey Mini-LED Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,999.99, down from $2,499.99
- 55-inch Odyssey Ark Mini-LED Curved Gaming Screen - $1,999.99, down from $2,999.99
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
