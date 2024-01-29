Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor Hits All-Time Low $999 Price ($600 Off)

Samsung has a new sale on computer monitors this week, including a match of the all-time low price on the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor. You can get this display for $999.99 on Samsung's website, down from $1,599.99.

This is a massive $600 discount on the Smart Monitor, which features a matte 5K display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4. The monitor is a good (and cheaper) alternative to Apple's Studio Display. The last time we tracked this deal was in early December, so if you've been waiting for a solid markdown on the Samsung display, now is definitely the time to buy.

In addition to the ViewFinity display sale, Samsung has a few other monitor discounts right now. One of the steepest is on the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor, which is $500 off at $1,299.99 during this discount event. You can find more of these sales in the list below.



