Apple Now Has More Than 2.2 Billion Active Devices Worldwide

There are more than two billion active iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple devices worldwide, Apple said today in the earnings report covering the first fiscal quarter of 2024.



"We are pleased to announce that our installed base of active devices has now surpassed 2.2 billion, reaching an all-time high across all products and geographic segments," said Apple CEO Tim Cook in Apple's press release.

2.2 billion active devices is a new record for the company. Apple last shared its active install base numbers in January 2023, when the company had 2 billion active devices worldwide.

Apple did not provide numbers for individual devices, but Apple has long had more than a billion active iPhones worldwide.