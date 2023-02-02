Apple Now Has More Than Two Billion Active Devices Worldwide

There are more than two billion active iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple devices worldwide, Apple said today in the earnings report covering the first fiscal quarter of 2023.



During the December quarter, we achieved a major milestone and are excited to report that we now have more than 2 billion active devices as part of our growing installed base," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. Two billion active devices is a new record for the company. Apple last shared its active install base in January 2022, when the company had 1.8 billion active devices worldwide.

Apple did not provide numbers for individual devices, but Apple has long had more than a billion active iPhones worldwide.