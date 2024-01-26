Best Apple Deals of the Week: M2 Mac Mini Hits Record Low Prices Alongside Sales on AirPods, MagSafe Accessories, and More

by

This week's deals encompassed a wide array of products, from the all-time lows on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and M2 Mac mini, to steep pre-order discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones.

Hero0003Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods Pro

airpods pro yellow

  • What's the deal? Take $60 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$60 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.00

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have been the centerpiece of Apple deals in January, and Amazon continues to offer them for the all-time low price of $189.00, down from $249.00. If you pre-ordered the Apple Vision Pro last week, this version of the AirPods Pro 2 will add lossless audio to the headset.

Anker

anker yellow

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$60 OFF
Power Station 60,000 mAh for $109.99

Anker hosted a notable sale on Amazon this week, and many of the highlights of the sale are still available at a discount. You'll find the Power Station 60,000 mAh for $109.99 ($60 off), Nano Power Bank with built-in USB-C cable for $39.99, down from $49.99, adn the 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube for $134.95 ($15 off for Prime members).

Samsung Galaxy S24

samsung galaxy yellow

  • What's the deal? Save on Samsung's new Galaxy S24 smartphones
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy and Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $870 OFF
Galaxy S24 Smartphones at Best Buy

UP TO $750 OFF
Galaxy S24 Smartphones at Samsung

Pre-orders for the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone models began last week, and all of the best pre-order offers are still live. Samsung is offering customers up to $750 off with a trade-in, along with an exclusive $50 Samsung credit, a free storage upgrade (doubling storage at no cost), and a $100 eCertificate, plus students can get a 15 percent discount.

Best Buy is offering up to $870 off the S24 series with trade-in and pre-order, with a storage upgrade and up to a $150 Best Buy gift card. Best Buy is also offering up to $120 off the S24 series even without a trade-in, so if you just want a brand new unlocked model of the Samsung smartphones, this will be one of the best deals.

M2 Mac Mini

mac mini yellow

  • What's the deal? Take up to $149 off Apple's M2 Mac mini computers
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$99 OFF
M2 Mac mini (256GB) for $499.99

$123 OFF
M2 Mac mini (512GB) for $675.99

$149 OFF
M2 Pro Mac mini (512GB) for $1,149.99

M2 Mac minis saw notable discounts across the entire lineup this week, with up to $149 off these computers. All of these deals can be found on Amazon, and all three require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts at checkout.

iPhone Accessories

magsafe yellow

  • What's the deal? Save on AirTags, MagSafe Duo Charger, and iPhone cases
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$15 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $84.99

$30 OFF
MagSafe Duo Charger for $98.50

We tracked a few deals on iPhone accessories this week on Amazon, and all of them are still on sale today. The AirTag 4-Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger are at all-time low prices, and multiple models of Apple's official iPhone 15 case lineup are at record low prices as well.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

watchOS 10 Launch Feature

Apple Releases watchOS 10.3 With New Watch Face

Monday January 22, 2024 10:02 am PST by
Apple today released watchOS 10.3, the third major update to the watchOS 10 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 10.3 comes over a month after watchOS 10.2, a major update that brought Health data access to Siri. ‌watchOS 10‌‌.3 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 17 or later by opening it up and going to General &...
Read Full Article86 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases Updated Firmware for First-Generation AirPods Pro and AirPods 2

Tuesday January 23, 2024 11:25 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new firmware update for the first-generation AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods. The new firmware is the same 6A321 version that was released for the third-generation AirPods last week and is up from the 6A300 firmware introduced last September. Apple's AirPods firmware updates often do not come with details on new features, so it is unclear what might be...
Read Full Article62 comments
Next Generation CarPlay Porsche 1

Apple Confirms Next-Generation CarPlay Launching in 2024, Reveals New Features in iOS 17.4 Beta

Thursday January 25, 2024 7:19 pm PST by
Apple this week updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024, but it did not provide a more specific timeframe, or indicate when availability will begin in other countries. In a next-generation CarPlay section of its website, Apple replaced "Vehicle announcements coming in late 2023" with "First models arrive in...
Read Full Article151 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Apple Releases tvOS 17.3

Monday January 22, 2024 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 17.3, the third major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.3 comes over a month after tvOS 17.2, an update that brought the revamped Apple TV app. tvOS 17.3 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software...
Read Full Article28 comments
iPad Air 12

New iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air Models Likely to Launch in March or April

Sunday January 21, 2024 11:06 am PST by
Apple plans to release new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models in the spring this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this timeframe, the devices could be released as early as this March or April. After the devices are released, he said attention will shift to Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June. Below, we outline rumored features and expectations for...
Read Full Article160 comments
Apple Vision Pro Box and Ref Feature 2

Here's What Apple Vision Pro's Huge Box Looks Like

Monday January 22, 2024 3:05 pm PST by
Apple's Vision Pro headset comes in a very large box that uses the company's typically distinctive design language, MacRumors has seen. Render of the Apple Vision Pro box based on official materials. The packaging, seen by MacRumors in an Apple employee training video, mirrors the design used across many of its other devices that come in boxes that slide open from the top. Those hoping for...
Read Full Article211 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Cameras

iPhone 16 Pro Max Rumored to Feature Bigger, More Advanced Main Camera Sensor

Wednesday January 24, 2024 4:48 am PST by
The iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a bigger, more advanced main camera sensor to deliver improved photography and videography capabilities, according to new information coming out of Asia. The claim comes from "Digital Chat Station," a Weibo user responsible for a range of details about the camera technology of upcoming iPhone models. According to the latest post on the matter, the iPhone...
Read Full Article111 comments