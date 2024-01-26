Best Apple Deals of the Week: M2 Mac Mini Hits Record Low Prices Alongside Sales on AirPods, MagSafe Accessories, and More
This week's deals encompassed a wide array of products, from the all-time lows on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and M2 Mac mini, to steep pre-order discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones.
AirPods Pro
Take $60 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have been the centerpiece of Apple deals in January, and Amazon continues to offer them for the all-time low price of $189.00, down from $249.00. If you pre-ordered the Apple Vision Pro last week, this version of the AirPods Pro 2 will add lossless audio to the headset.
Anker
Save on Anker accessories
Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Anker hosted a notable sale on Amazon this week, and many of the highlights of the sale are still available at a discount. You'll find the Power Station 60,000 mAh for $109.99 ($60 off), Nano Power Bank with built-in USB-C cable for $39.99, down from $49.99, adn the 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube for $134.95 ($15 off for Prime members).
Samsung Galaxy S24
Save on Samsung's new Galaxy S24 smartphones
Best Buy and Samsung
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Pre-orders for the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone models began last week, and all of the best pre-order offers are still live. Samsung is offering customers up to $750 off with a trade-in, along with an exclusive $50 Samsung credit, a free storage upgrade (doubling storage at no cost), and a $100 eCertificate, plus students can get a 15 percent discount.
Best Buy is offering up to $870 off the S24 series with trade-in and pre-order, with a storage upgrade and up to a $150 Best Buy gift card. Best Buy is also offering up to $120 off the S24 series even without a trade-in, so if you just want a brand new unlocked model of the Samsung smartphones, this will be one of the best deals.
M2 Mac Mini
Take up to $149 off Apple's M2 Mac mini computers
Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
M2 Mac minis saw notable discounts across the entire lineup this week, with up to $149 off these computers. All of these deals can be found on Amazon, and all three require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts at checkout.
iPhone Accessories
Save on AirTags, MagSafe Duo Charger, and iPhone cases
Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
We tracked a few deals on iPhone accessories this week on Amazon, and all of them are still on sale today. The AirTag 4-Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger are at all-time low prices, and multiple models of Apple's official iPhone 15 case lineup are at record low prices as well.
- iPhone 15 FineWoven Case - $22.90, down from $59.00
- iPhone 15 Silicone Case - $25.78, down from $49.00
- iPhone 15 Plus FineWoven Case - $33.09, down from $59.00
- iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case - $21.24, down from $49.00
- iPhone 15 Pro Silicone Case - $35.95, down from $49.00
- iPhone 15 Pro Max FineWoven Case - $51.99, down from $59.00
- iPhone 15 Pro Max Silicone Case - $37.00, down from $49.00
- iPhone 15 Pro Max Silicone Case - $37.00, down from $49.00