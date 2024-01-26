Best Apple Deals of the Week: M2 Mac Mini Hits Record Low Prices Alongside Sales on AirPods, MagSafe Accessories, and More

This week's deals encompassed a wide array of products, from the all-time lows on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and M2 Mac mini, to steep pre-order discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones.

AirPods Pro

What's the deal? Take $60 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

Take $60 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have been the centerpiece of Apple deals in January, and Amazon continues to offer them for the all-time low price of $189.00, down from $249.00. If you pre-ordered the Apple Vision Pro last week, this version of the AirPods Pro 2 will add lossless audio to the headset.



Anker

What's the deal? Save on Anker accessories

Save on Anker accessories Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Anker hosted a notable sale on Amazon this week, and many of the highlights of the sale are still available at a discount. You'll find the Power Station 60,000 mAh for $109.99 ($60 off), Nano Power Bank with built-in USB-C cable for $39.99, down from $49.99, adn the 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube for $134.95 ($15 off for Prime members).



Samsung Galaxy S24

What's the deal? Save on Samsung's new Galaxy S24 smartphones

Save on Samsung's new Galaxy S24 smartphones Where can I get it? Best Buy and Samsung

Best Buy and Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Pre-orders for the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone models began last week, and all of the best pre-order offers are still live. Samsung is offering customers up to $750 off with a trade-in, along with an exclusive $50 Samsung credit, a free storage upgrade (doubling storage at no cost), and a $100 eCertificate, plus students can get a 15 percent discount.

Best Buy is offering up to $870 off the S24 series with trade-in and pre-order, with a storage upgrade and up to a $150 Best Buy gift card. Best Buy is also offering up to $120 off the S24 series even without a trade-in, so if you just want a brand new unlocked model of the Samsung smartphones, this will be one of the best deals.



M2 Mac Mini

What's the deal? Take up to $149 off Apple's M2 Mac mini computers

Take up to $149 off Apple's M2 Mac mini computers Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

M2 Mac minis saw notable discounts across the entire lineup this week, with up to $149 off these computers. All of these deals can be found on Amazon, and all three require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts at checkout.



iPhone Accessories

What's the deal? Save on AirTags, MagSafe Duo Charger, and iPhone cases

Save on AirTags, MagSafe Duo Charger, and iPhone cases Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

We tracked a few deals on iPhone accessories this week on Amazon, and all of them are still on sale today. The AirTag 4-Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger are at all-time low prices, and multiple models of Apple's official iPhone 15 case lineup are at record low prices as well.



Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.