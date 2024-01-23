Amazon Takes Up to $149 Off Apple's M2 Mac Mini, Including New Low Price on 512GB Model
Amazon today has Apple's M2 Mac mini on sale in all three configurations, starting at $499.99 for the 256GB model, down from $599.00. You'll need to clip an on-page coupon for all of these deals, and after you do you'll find the final discounted prices at the checkout screen.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Apple updated the Mac mini one year ago this month, introducing the M2 and M2 Pro chips to the lineup. Unless you have Prime, delivery estimates have begun slipping into late January for these computers, but all models still have plenty of stock available on Amazon at these discounted prices.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
You can also get the 512GB M2 Mac mini on sale for $675.99 with the on-page coupon, down from $799.00. This is a new all-time low price on this model of the Mac mini, and there's an estimated January 30 delivery date if ordered today.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
Lastly, Amazon has the higher-end M2 Pro Mac mini for $1,149.99 with the on-page coupon, down from $1,299.00. This model doesn't go on sale as often as the M2 models, and this is a solid second-best price on the computer.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
