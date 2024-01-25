Best Buy's Latest Sitewide Sale Has Up to $870 Off Samsung Galaxy S24 Smartphones With Trade-In and More
Best Buy this week has another sitewide sale going, with notable discounts across a wide collection of products. Yesterday, we shared a deal on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 devices, and Best Buy's sale also includes pre-order discounts on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S24 series of smartphones, with up to $120 off unlocked models and up to $870 off unlocked models with a qualifying trade-in.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
If you don't have a trade-in to complete, you can get the 256GB Galaxy S24 for $799.99 ($60 off), the 512GB Galaxy S24+ for $999.99 ($120 off), and the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,299.99, down from $1,419.99.
If you do have a smartphone to trade in, you can get up to $870 off these smartphones when you pre-order. Additionally, Best Buy is providing up to a $150 Best Buy e-gift card when you trade in an existing device and pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.
Cellular carriers have offers through Best Buy as well, including the same Best Buy e-gift card promotion. When pre-ordering through Best Buy and trading in a qualifying device, Verizon and AT&T customers can save up to $1,120 on the new Galaxy S24 smartphone.
Samsung announced these smartphones last week, and their flagship feature is the addition of "Galaxy AI," a new artificial intelligence feature. You can read more about Samsung's iPhone 15 competitors in our hands-on post.
There are many more deals to be found during Best Buy's sitewide sale, and we've rounded up a few of them below. You'll find MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models at all-time low prices, major discounts on 4K TVs, notable sales on headphones and earbuds, and much more.
- Beats Fit Pro - $159.99, down from $199.99
- Samsung Q-Series Dolby Atmos Soundbar - $299.99, down from $499.99
- Xbox Series X - $449.99 with My Best Buy Plus/Total, down from $499.99
- TCL 55-inch 4K QLED HDR Smart TV - $499.99, down from $599.99
- 13-inch M1 MacBook Air - $749.99, down from $999.99
- Samsung 85-inch 4K Smart TV - $799.99, down from $1,299.99
- TCL 65-inch Mini-LED QLED 4K Smart TV - $899.99, down from $1,299.99
- 14-inch 512GB M3 Pro MacBook Pro - $1,799.99 with My Best Buy Plus/Total, down from $1,999.00
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.