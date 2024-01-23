iPhone Accessory Discounts Include $15 Off AirTag 4-Pack, $30 Off MagSafe Duo Charger, and Up to $36 Off Official iPhone Cases

Today we're tracking a couple of deals on iPhone accessories that you can find on Amazon, including low prices on official iPhone cases, AirTags, and the MagSafe Duo Charger.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the AirTag 4-Pack, Amazon has this accessory for $84.99, down from $99.00. This isn't as low as we saw over the holiday season, but it's a solid second-best price on the Bluetooth trackers.



Amazon also has the MagSafe Duo Charger for $98.50, down from $129.00. This is about $1 higher than the previous all-time low price for the accessory on Amazon, so it's still a great deal. The MagSafe Duo Charger can simultaneously charge an iPhone via MagSafe and an Apple Watch.

Finally, Amazon has a collection of Apple's FineWoven and Silicone Cases for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. You can find these for as low as $21.70 right now on Amazon, and no coupon codes are required to get these deals.



