Pre-Ordering the Apple Vision Pro? Get AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C for $189 to Add Lossless Audio

Pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro begin tomorrow, and if you're planning to use the headset's lossless audio feature you'll need to be sure you have the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. Luckily, these earbuds are still at their lowest price of all time on Amazon at $189.00, down from $249.00.

The headlining feature update on this version of the AirPods Pro is the addition of the USB-C port, replacing the Lightning port. Additionally, they feature improved dust resistance and, when paired with the Apple Vision Pro, they support 20-bit 48kHz lossless audio.

