Pre-Ordering the Apple Vision Pro? Get AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C for $189 to Add Lossless Audio
Pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro begin tomorrow, and if you're planning to use the headset's lossless audio feature you'll need to be sure you have the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. Luckily, these earbuds are still at their lowest price of all time on Amazon at $189.00, down from $249.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The headlining feature update on this version of the AirPods Pro is the addition of the USB-C port, replacing the Lightning port. Additionally, they feature improved dust resistance and, when paired with the Apple Vision Pro, they support 20-bit 48kHz lossless audio.
