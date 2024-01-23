Apple Music to Pay Artists Up to 10% More Royalties for Spatial Audio Content

Apple has introduced royalty incentives to encourage music artists and record labels to publish tracks in Spatial Audio.

In an update sent to partners on Monday seen by Music Business Worldwide, Apple said it will pay up to 10% more in royalties for Spatial Audio.

The news follows a Bloomberg report in December that Apple would this year begin prioritizing streams of songs mixed in Dolby Atmos technology in its streaming calculations.

Listeners do not have to listen to the Spatial Audio version of a song for artists to be eligible for the added benefits, with the availability of tracks in Dolby Atmos being sufficient.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple says the 10% bonus is a reward for artists delivering the content, and also compensation to recognize the additional time and effort required to mix in Dolby Atmos.

Apple Music‌ began hosting Spatial Audio tracks in 2021, using Dolby Atmos technology to replicate an in-person music experience with sound coming from various directions around the listener when using compatible speakers or headphones. In February 2022, Apple announced that over half of the service's subscribers used the feature.

Sheepish-Lord Avatar
Sheepish-Lord
36 minutes ago at 02:10 am
All artists will do is run their album through some digital process to meet the spatial audio requirement. To the user, it will be a worse experience and further cements the gimmick spatial audio is unless mastered appropriately.
MrWeenus Avatar
MrWeenus
34 minutes ago at 02:12 am

All artists will do is run their album through some digital process to meet the spatial audio requirement. To the user, it will be a worse experience and further cements the gimmick spatial audio is unless mastered appropriately.
This is the only thing that I'm scared of. Properly mastered dolby songs sound amazing on my home theatre/AirPods, but if the song is ran just through some automated process it sucks ass. :(
Ctrlos Avatar
Ctrlos
21 minutes ago at 02:25 am

Now change the compensation model to fan centric.
Do you mean fans can tip their favourite artists or that Apple Music somehow pays the listener for their time?
Ctrlos Avatar
Ctrlos
19 minutes ago at 02:26 am
It’s worth noting that Apple Pay artists double that of Spotify. I know it’s still a pittance but it’s twice the pittance. You can also directly support them via album sales from the iTunes Store.

In short if you care about the livelihood of your favourite musicians: don’t use Spotify. Oh, and go to as many gigs as you can.
boak Avatar
boak
15 minutes ago at 02:31 am

Do you mean fans can tip their favourite artists or that Apple Music somehow pays the listener for their time?
Fan-centric means each subscriber’s monthly fee is divided up to pay each of the artist they listen to in a month, could be based on number tracks, time spent listening etc. This compensation model has been shown to pay emerging artists more.
