Apple Music Launching Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio in June

by

Apple today announced that Apple Music will be gaining support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos at no additional cost starting in June.

apple music spatial audio
At launch, Apple Music subscribers will have access to thousands of songs in Spatial Audio from artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and many others. Apple says this feature will provide a "revolutionary, immersive audio experience that enables artists to mix music so the sound comes from all around and from above."

Apple Music subscribers will also be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio at no additional cost:

Apple Music will also make its catalog of more than 75 million songs available in Lossless Audio. Apple uses ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) to preserve every single bit of the original audio file. This means Apple Music subscribers will be able to hear the exact same thing that the artists created in the studio.

Apple says 20 million songs will be available in Lossless Audio at launch, with the full 75 million songs available by the end of the year.


By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, according to Apple.

Apple Music will be getting new Dolby Atmos tracks constantly and will offer a curated selection of Dolby Atmos playlists, according to Apple. Dolby Atmos albums will have a badge on their detail page for easy discovery.

Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio will be available on iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, and tvOS 14.6 or later.

Tag: Apple Music Guide

Top Rated Comments

markfc Avatar
markfc
1 hour ago at 06:07 am
For no additional cost!!! Awesome.
Score: 31 Votes (Like | Disagree)
snapster Avatar
snapster
41 minutes ago at 06:35 am

I already own all the music I listen too, why would I buy more?
You've already read all the content on MacRumors -- why did you visit again?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
steve23094 Avatar
steve23094
1 hour ago at 06:15 am

ALAC - was that a thing before now?
Yep. It’s been around since 2004.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apple_Lossless
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RedTheReader Avatar
RedTheReader
1 hour ago at 06:16 am
I honestly can’t believe that they’re doing this at the base price, without a higher tier. Add that to the fact that they’re getting it out by June, beating Spotify to the punch. I’m beyond impressed! My thoughts of leaving for Spotify are melting faster than an ice cream cone on a hot summer day in the Mojave. With this in tow, I doubt I’d want to stop using AM even if I went to an Android phone.

Sad to see Luke Miani’s date end up being wrong though. :(
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ruka.snow Avatar
ruka.snow
1 hour ago at 06:15 am

lol. In 2021 most people are streaming.
Why? If you already own every song you listen to. Why would you pay monthly to stream the same songs you own?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Expos of 1969 Avatar
Expos of 1969
18 minutes ago at 06:58 am

I have yet to meet a soul that will listen to music past a certain point, usually the decade that they were a teenager. Regardless, Beethoven isn't going to produce a new composition.
Hello, nice to meet you. I am 62 and am happily discovering new music all the time.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
