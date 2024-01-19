Apple Vision Pro Available With These Three Storage Options

Apple's Vision Pro headset is available with three different storage options, today's pre-order process has revealed.



The Vision Pro headset is available with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage. While the existence of a 256GB model was confirmed upon Apple's announcement of the headset's release date earlier this month, the other specific storage options and their price points were unknown until pre-orders opened earlier today. The pricing for each of storage options is as follows:



256GB : $3,499

: $3,499 512GB : $3,699

: $3,699 1TB: $3,899

The only other added cost is reading or prescription ZEISS lens inserts for those who need them. The Vision Pro launches in the U.S. on Friday, February 2.

More to follow...