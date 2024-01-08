Apple Vision Pro ZEISS Lens Inserts to Start at $99
In its announcement of the launch date for its Vision Pro headset earlier today, Apple revealed that the optional optical inserts will begin at $99.
Because of the way the headset fits against the face, it does not accommodate glasses, but Apple has a solution for those who need reading or prescription lenses. Apple is partnering with ZEISS to offer optical inserts that can be customized to each person's vision requirements.
Apple will offer two versions of the ZEISS Optical Inserts at different price points. "ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers" will be available for $99, while "ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription" will be available for $149. The inserts will attach to the Vision Pro lenses magnetically, allowing for precise viewing and eye tracking.
Glasses wearers will need a valid prescription to get the inserts, and not all prescriptions will be supported, so there will be some limitations that might prevent some people from using the headset.
The inserts are the only optional purchase directly for the Vision Pro headset that Apple has announced so far. The Vision Pro headset comes with a Solo Knit Band, a Dual Loop Band, a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, a cover for the front of the device, a polishing cloth, battery unit, USB-C charging cable, and USB-C power adapter.
Pre-orders of the Vision Pro start on Friday, January 19 and the device goes on sale in the United States on Friday, February 2.
Top Rated Comments
If some people were getting Zeiss glass inserts at no extra cost, then those who didn’t need it would be online demanding a [$500] rebate [because everyone knows how expensive Zeiss lenses are for eyeglasses].