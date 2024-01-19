Apple Vision Pro App Store, Apple Music, and TV App Require US Apple ID

For international customers who are thinking of purchasing Apple Vision Pro in the United States and using it in their own country, Apple has cautioned that they will be faced with several limitations when attempting to use the device.



According to a FAQ on Apple's Vision Pro pre-order page on its online store, the experience will differ from a U.S.-based customer in the following ways:

‌Apple Vision Pro‌ only supports English (U.S.) for language and typing and English for Siri and Dictation.

App Store requires an Apple ID with region set to the U.S.

Purchases on Apple Music and TV app require an ‌Apple ID‌ with region set to the U.S.

For customers with vision correction needs, ZEISS will only accept vision prescriptions written by U.S. eye care professionals, and will only ship to U.S. locations.

Customers may not be able to access certain apps, features, or content due to licensing or other restrictions in those countries or regions.

Apple Support is only available in the U.S.

Apple says that the spatial computing headset is designed for customers in the U.S. to use at home, at work, and while traveling. "We look forward to bringing ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ to more countries later this year," notes the company.

While orders are limited to the United States for the time being, Apple is likely to launch the Vision Pro headset outside the U.S. before WWDC 2024 in June, with Canada and the United Kingdom tipped as the first two other countries in which the headset will be available.

The Vision Pro will launch on Friday, February 2, which is when pre-orders will be delivered to U.S. customers.