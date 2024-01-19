Apple Vision Pro App Store, Apple Music, and TV App Require US Apple ID
For international customers who are thinking of purchasing Apple Vision Pro in the United States and using it in their own country, Apple has cautioned that they will be faced with several limitations when attempting to use the device.
According to a FAQ on Apple's Vision Pro pre-order page on its online store, the experience will differ from a U.S.-based customer in the following ways:
- Apple Vision Pro only supports English (U.S.) for language and typing and English for Siri and Dictation.
- App Store requires an Apple ID with region set to the U.S.
- Purchases on Apple Music and TV app require an Apple ID with region set to the U.S.
- For customers with vision correction needs, ZEISS will only accept vision prescriptions written by U.S. eye care professionals, and will only ship to U.S. locations.
- Customers may not be able to access certain apps, features, or content due to licensing or other restrictions in those countries or regions.
- Apple Support is only available in the U.S.
Apple says that the spatial computing headset is designed for customers in the U.S. to use at home, at work, and while traveling. "We look forward to bringing Apple Vision Pro to more countries later this year," notes the company.
While orders are limited to the United States for the time being, Apple is likely to launch the Vision Pro headset outside the U.S. before WWDC 2024 in June, with Canada and the United Kingdom tipped as the first two other countries in which the headset will be available.
The Vision Pro will launch on Friday, February 2, which is when pre-orders will be delivered to U.S. customers.
Popular Stories
In its press release unveiling a new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.3 will be released next week. The software update will likely be available on Monday, January 22 or Tuesday, January 23. Apple's confirmation that iOS 17.3 will be released next week:The new Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week, ...
Apple is preparing to split the App Store "in two" in the coming weeks ahead of European Union requirements that will force Apple to enable app sideloading in the region, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is gearing up to make changes to the App Store in the EU to comply with the region's impending Digital Markets ...
Apple in 2023 launched an M3-powered 24-inch iMac, as well as new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 series chips. But the rest of Apple's Mac lineup is still to be updated to the latest M3 processors. Now that 2023 is over, attention naturally turns to the other Macs in the company's lineup and where they fit into Apple's M3 roadmap for the year ahead. Here's what the latest...
Anyone paying attention to Apple's Vision Pro headset unveiling at WWDC 2023 will have seen its virtual keyboard demo. The keyboard floats in mid-air, allowing you to input text in your spatial computing environment while wearing the device. However, anyone planning to ditch their physical keyboard may want to hold onto it for a little while longer: According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the ...
The calendar has turned to 2024, and there are many new iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped eight new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of...
OLED displays for both of Apple's next-generation iPad Pro models will have entered the production phase by this week in time for device shipments to begin in April, claims a new report by The Elec. According to the Korean-language outlet, LG Display recently began manufacturing the thin film transistor (TFT) for the new 13-inch iPad Pro displays, while Samsung will this week similarly...
Apple this week invited members of the media to New York City for another round of testing the Vision Pro ahead of its launch, and sites that were able to try out the device are now sharing their impressions. As a recap, Apple first allowed media to use the Vision Pro following its debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference, but it was still under development at the time and features were...
Top Rated Comments
Rest assured that there are millions of people around the world who do not reside in the US, do not have a US address, do not have a US bank account or credit/debit card, but who have been successfully working "with" Apple's geographical restrictions for many years.
Your pity is ill directed. Save it for those who truly deserve it.
Idiotic region limits can be worked around.
Also, Giftcards you can just buy on Amazon.com (even with your foreign Amazon account). Been buying Hulu credit this way for years
With that being said, probably it’s just better to wait until Apple Vision Pro to be made available in other countries later.