Kuo: Apple Vision Pro to Launch Internationally Before WWDC 2024

Apple is likely to launch its Vision Pro headset outside the United States before WWDC 2024, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today reports.

In a new post on Medium, Kuo explained that Apple plans to share new details about visionOS with developers from around the world at WWDC 2024. To facilitate this, Apple needs to make the headset available in non-U.S. markets before the event. Making the headset available internationally before WWDC would enable Apple to promote a "global development ecosystem" for ‌visionOS‌.

Kuo explained that Apple's reasoning for keeping sales of the Vision Pro to the United States only at first is due to limited supply, a wish to ensure that the sales process goes smoothly before expanding it, and to provide time to modify its software to be suitable for other countries. Once these criteria have been met, the Vision Pro will go on sale in more countries, Kuo believes.

More to follow...