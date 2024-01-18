Some Apple Stores Closing Early on Sunday Ahead of Vision Pro Launch
At least 70 of Apple's retail stores in the U.S. will be closing earlier than usual on Sunday, according to Apple's website. Most of Apple's other retail stores across the country already have reduced hours on Sundays.
In his newsletter earlier this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said all Apple retail stores would be holding three-hour meetings for all employees on January 21, the same day that some stores are closing early. Some employees believe these meetings will discuss Vision Pro sales procedures and other training material for Apple's headset, according to Gurman.
Apple did not respond to our request for comment.
Vision Pro launches in the U.S. on February 2, with pre-orders beginning this Friday. Starting on February 2 at 8 a.m. local time, at least some of Apple's stores in the U.S. will allow customers to sign up for a demo of the headset. Apple said it will offer demos from February 2 through February 4 on a first‑come, first‑served basis.
We previously reported on how to prepare for Vision Pro pre-orders, for customers who are willing to spend $3,499 on the headset.
MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris assisted with this story.
