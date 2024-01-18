Some Apple Stores Closing Early on Sunday Ahead of Vision Pro Launch

by

At least 70 of Apple's retail stores in the U.S. will be closing earlier than usual on Sunday, according to Apple's website. Most of Apple's other retail stores across the country already have reduced hours on Sundays.

Apple Vision Pro at Steve Jobs Theater
In his newsletter earlier this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said all Apple retail stores would be holding three-hour meetings for all employees on January 21, the same day that some stores are closing early. Some employees believe these meetings will discuss Vision Pro sales procedures and other training material for Apple's headset, according to Gurman.

Apple did not respond to our request for comment.

Vision Pro launches in the U.S. on February 2, with pre-orders beginning this Friday. Starting on February 2 at 8 a.m. local time, at least some of Apple's stores in the U.S. will allow customers to sign up for a demo of the headset. Apple said it will offer demos from February 2 through February 4 on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

We previously reported on how to prepare for Vision Pro pre-orders, for customers who are willing to spend $3,499 on the headset.

MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris assisted with this story.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Tag: Apple Store
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

reyesmac Avatar
reyesmac
49 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
Let's see if the Gen 1 model can live up to the dream. Usually Apple Gen 1 models hold the promise of awesomeness but seem so underpowered and seriously lacking by Gen 2 or 3.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
41 minutes ago at 12:19 pm

I will have mine sent directly to my home, I see no reason to pick it up at an Apple Store. Perhaps this is for people who wish to demo the product without actually purchasing. I found out lenses can be ordered for another person, the jury is still out on ordering additional different light seals.
Man with how many light seals there are, I'd want to be fit in person. It's probably gonna be a mess to get them exchanged. And probably as ridiculous as the flawed Apple Watch process where you get to return the whole watch if you ordered the wrong size/style band.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
40 minutes ago at 12:21 pm

Let's see if the Gen 1 model can live up to the dream. Usually Apple Gen 1 models hold the promise of awesomeness but seem so underpowered and seriously lacking by Gen 2 or 3.
They can nix the display on the outside of the goggles right now and save $1000 on the price tag because I'm never using these when around other human beings.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
19 minutes ago at 12:42 pm

They can nix the display on the outside of the goggles right now and save $1000 on the price tag because I'm never using these when around other human beings.
Highly doubt that display is anywhere near the most costly component.
At least not compared to the actual internal displays.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
18 minutes ago at 12:43 pm

Can you order the Vision Pro, and then order the lenses after? I can't get in to get an updated rx til after tomorrow.
Yes, because the lenses aren’t being sold by Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple vision pro virtual keyboard

Apple Vision Pro Virtual Keyboard Blasted As 'Complete Write-Off'

Monday January 15, 2024 3:25 am PST by
Anyone paying attention to Apple's Vision Pro headset unveiling at WWDC 2023 will have seen its virtual keyboard demo. The keyboard floats in mid-air, allowing you to input text in your spatial computing environment while wearing the device. However, anyone planning to ditch their physical keyboard may want to hold onto it for a little while longer: According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the ...
Read Full Article183 comments
iOS App Store General Feature Desaturated

App Store to Be 'Split in Two' Ahead of EU iPhone Sideloading Deadline

Monday January 15, 2024 8:57 am PST by
Apple is preparing to split the App Store "in two" in the coming weeks ahead of European Union requirements that will force Apple to enable app sideloading in the region, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is gearing up to make changes to the App Store in the EU to comply with the region's impending Digital Markets ...
Read Full Article741 comments
iOS 17 and 18 Feature

Apple Plans to Release These 8 New iOS Features This Year

Saturday January 13, 2024 12:18 pm PST by
The calendar has turned to 2024, and there are many new iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped eight new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

Apple Releasing iOS 17.3 Next Week With These New Features

Wednesday January 17, 2024 6:21 am PST by
In its press release unveiling a new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.3 will be released next week. The software update will likely be available on Monday, January 22 or Tuesday, January 23. Apple's confirmation that iOS 17.3 will be released next week:The new Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week, ...
Read Full Article51 comments
When Will Apple Launch More M3 Macs Feature Sans 13inch MBP

Here Are All the New M3 Apple Macs Expected This Year

Tuesday January 16, 2024 2:26 am PST by
Apple in 2023 launched an M3-powered 24-inch iMac, as well as new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 series chips. But the rest of Apple's Mac lineup is still to be updated to the latest M3 processors. Now that 2023 is over, attention naturally turns to the other Macs in the company's lineup and where they fit into Apple's M3 roadmap for the year ahead. Here's what the latest...
Read Full Article95 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Coming Soon With These Two New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday January 10, 2024 6:44 am PST by
iOS 17.3 has been in beta testing since mid-December, and the upcoming software update includes two new features for the iPhone so far. Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 17.3 this week. The update should be coming soon, with a release likely later this month. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this year, T...
Read Full Article
iPad Pro OLED Feature 2

OLED iPad Pro Displays Now in Production, Devices to Ship in April

Tuesday January 16, 2024 12:01 am PST by
OLED displays for both of Apple's next-generation iPad Pro models will have entered the production phase by this week in time for device shipments to begin in April, claims a new report by The Elec. According to the Korean-language outlet, LG Display recently began manufacturing the thin film transistor (TFT) for the new 13-inch iPad Pro displays, while Samsung will this week similarly...
Read Full Article112 comments