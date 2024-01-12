Apple Explains How to Get Ready for Vision Pro Pre-Orders Next Week

Apple today emailed customers in the U.S. with some tips for pre-ordering the Vision Pro starting next Friday, January 19 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time.



First, Apple says to have an iPhone or iPad with Face ID nearby.

"When you order Apple Vision Pro, you'll need to scan your face with an iPhone or iPad with Face ID," says Apple's email. "This helps us determine the right size Light Seal and head bands, which work together to give you a precise fit."

Second, make sure your Apple Store app is updated, as the latest version released on January 11 supports Vision Pro face scanning.

Third, Apple says customers with vision correction needs will be required to upload a valid, unexpired prescription from a U.S. eye‑care professional after checkout.

"Because Apple Vision Pro is designed to be worn without glasses, we've partnered with ZEISS to create custom optical inserts that accommodate most prescriptions," says Apple, with fine print noting that not all prescriptions are supported. "When you order, we'll ask a few quick questions to find out if you need optical inserts. If you do, you'll upload a valid, unexpired prescription from a U.S. eye‑care professional after checkout."

You can add and store your vision prescription in the Health app on the iPhone.

Following pre-orders, the Vision Pro will launch in the U.S. on Friday, February 2. Starting at 8 a.m. local time that day, customers are invited to sign up for a demo of the headset at their local Apple Store, with slots to be available through the weekend on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Apple's email.

Vision Pro starts at $3,499 in the U.S. with 256GB of storage. For more details about the headset, read our Vision Pro roundup.