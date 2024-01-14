Here's How Vision Pro Demos Will Work at Apple Stores Next Month
Starting on February 2 at 8 a.m. local time, Apple Stores in the U.S. will allow customers to sign up for a demo of the Vision Pro headset. In an email, Apple said it will be offering demos from February 2 through February 4 on a first‑come, first‑served basis.
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said each demo will last around 20 to 25 minutes. After a calibration process, he said the customer will view still photos, panoramas, spatial photos, and spatial videos in the Photos app. Next, he said customers will learn how to position multiple app windows and scroll through pages in Safari. Then, they will view immersive 3D content, including movie clips, sports, and a tightrope scene.
Media personnel, YouTube creators, and some others invited to attend WWDC 2023 at Apple Park last June received a similar demo experience.
Vision Pro demo units will also be preloaded with various third-party apps that will be available on the App Store at launch, according to the newsletter. Apple began allowing developers to submit visionOS apps for approval earlier this month.
Apple will begin accepting Vision Pro pre-orders in the U.S. on January 19, with pricing starting at $3,499. The headset launches February 2.
